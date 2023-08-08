Which player played for Cardinals and Colts? Immaculate Grid NFL answers for August 8

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll examine players who have played for the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Former NFL player Edgerrin James spent 11 seasons as a running back in the league. Before being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft, he played collegiate football at the University of Miami. James also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

After being selected by the Colts in 1999, James rapidly established himself in the league and started playing an important role in the group's offensive strategy. He accumulated 1,553 and 1,709 yards in his first two seasons, respectively.

Happy birthday, Edgerrin James!

He was a dynamic and explosive threat with a blend of strength, agility, and the capacity to grab throws out of the backfield.

After the 2005 campaign, James signed a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent.

James continuously produced exceptional performances till the end of his career, persevering through setbacks to keep up his output.

In his debut season in 1999, he led the league in rushing yards, which helped him win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. He earned four Pro Bowl places in his career. His adaptability was demonstrated by his ability to avoid tackles with contributing as a catcher and carrier.

NFL defenses couldn't keep up with James during his 11 seasons. He accumulated 15,610 scrimmage yards, 80 rushing touchdowns, and 12,246 rushing yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2020 class, earning him a position among football's elite.

Immaculate grid for August 8: A. Q. Shipley also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals

After being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, A.Q. Shipley, a center, played for twelve seasons. He was with the Arizona Cardinals for most of his career, although he also had brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shipley briefly spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He signed up for the team's training camp before being selected as the reserve center to start the season.

After leaving the Colts after the 2014 season, Shipley played for the Cardinals before winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.