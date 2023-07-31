Which player played for Chargers and Bills? July 31 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

We look into the unique links between two storied organizations, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills, in the July 31 segment of NFL Immaculate Grid.

The time has come to continue keeping the football fervor fresh during the offseason with an entertaining football trivia challenge as we impatiently anticipate the 2023 NFL season.

Today's edition of the NFL Immaculate Grid will focus on two outstanding players who had the honor of representing the Chargers and the Bills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

First off on our NFL Immaculate Grid answers is quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who plays for the New York Giants. He participated in Virginia Tech's collegiate football program, helping the team win the Orange Bowl in 2009 and 2011.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Taylor in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft, and he backed up the starting quarterback, notably during the team's triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Taylor has now starred for several NFL clubs: the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. He is renowned for his agility, precision, and play-extension skills.

For the 2023 NFL season, Tyrod Taylor will serve as the Giants' second-string quarterback. After playing for five different NFL teams and boasting two playoff appearances, Taylor signed a two-year deal with the Giants in the 2022 off-season. He functioned as an alternative gap in case starting quarterback Daniel Jones couldn't establish himself that season.

Tyrod Taylor appeared in no less than 14 games as the starting quarterback for the Bills over the course of his three years with the team, and he finished with two winning records.

Taylor had a three-year when he didn't record anything fewer than 2,799 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, and his passing efficiency in the NFL was around standard. But because he's been his team's backup for the past few years, his output has been largely inconsistent.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31: Shawne Merriman also played for both the Chargers and Bills

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman played collegiate football for the Maryland Terrapins and features on the NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 31.

The San Diego Chargers selected Merriman, whose nickname was "Lights Out," with the 12th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. In his rookie campaign, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Throughout his first three seasons, Merriman recorded 39.5 QB sacks, was selected for three Pro Bowls and made two All-Pro teams.

Joseph Rodriguez @jrawwd 🏽 much love Shawne 🩵 pic.twitter.com/XEJG1LO27z In the spirit of training camp opening, allow me to throw it back to when I met one of the most DESTRUCTIVE FORCES the NFL has ever seen… Mr. Lights Out himself, @shawnemerriman !!!!!!! Dudes a friggin unit and was nice enough to pose for a quick pic🏽 much love Shawne

Injuries limited Shawne Merriman's growth during the course of the following three years, and the Chargers dismissed him in the middle of the 2010 campaign.

The Buffalo Bills signed him the same season, but due to ongoing ailments, he only saw little action with the organization. After being released by Buffalo before the 2012 season, Merriman declared his intention to leave the league.