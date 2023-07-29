The Damar Hamlin incident brought the NFL to a standstill overnight.

The Bills safety's collapse on the field left several NFL stars questioning their mortality, especially in a contact-heavy sport like football.

Thankfully, owing to the prompt response from the medical team, Hamlin made a swift recovery from his cardiac arrest after being treated on the field for nearly 20 minutes.

The incident, however, is still playing on Lakers governor Jeanie Buss' mind.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda after LeBron James' son, Bronny James' cardiac arrest, Buss said on Hamlin:

"I didn’t know him. But obviously with what he went through, I read about him and was really touched by his community work. I wanted to let him know that I support him. I hope someday that our paths could cross and that I could meet him and tell him that."

Jeanie Buss @JeanieBuss Learning about him and his commitment to the community I was so impressed with his work. He united fans in a way that reminded me of how great it is when we all come together. Appreciated that the NFL called off the game. I hope to meet Damar someday - he is very special.

Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest prompted Jeanie Buss' donation to Bills safety's foundation

After Hamlin's unfortunate collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buss promptly made a donation of $2,503 to the Bills star's foundation.

Addressing her charitable donation, Buss said:

"I made a personal donation because it felt like it was a personal connection. I couldn’t be happier for him in that he recovered and that the medical staff was acknowledged at the ESPYS for their quick work.

"It still gets me choked up."

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills



#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/UhWCHENHrd Coach McDermott: Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we're behind him 100%. We'll go at his cadence. 🫶

Can Damar Hamlin play football again?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Hamlin will be back in action.

Speaking to reporters ahead of training camp, he said:

"Damar Hamlin will be a full go at training camp and we're behind him 100-percent. We'll go at his cadence."

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation

Considering Hamlin was working out with the team just three and a half months after the cardiac arrest, all signs point towards the Bills safety taking the field this season.

At the time, Bills GM Brandon Beane stated that Hamlin was fully cleared and in a "great headspace" to make his NFL comeback.