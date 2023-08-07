Which player played for Dolphins and Browns? August 7 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

We'll focus on two exceptional sportsmen who had the privilege of starring for both the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns in today's Immaculate Grid.

NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry is presently a free agent. He attended Louisiana State University where he played collegiate football before being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Landry participated in all 64 matches in his initial four years for the Dolphins. He accumulated 4,038 receiving yards and 22 scores.

Still, Landry was dealt to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 after contract negotiations with the Dolphins stagnated.

Landry made three Pro Bowls while playing for the Dolphins, and he added two more after switching to the Browns.

With 112 catches, Landry dominated the league in receptions in 2017. He set a record for the most catches (564) by a player in their first six years in the league.

After the 2021 campaign, Landry was cut by the Browns. A few months after that, he agreed to a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

NFL immaculate grid for August 7: Paul Warfield also played for both the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins

Paul Warfield, a retired NFL player, played as a wide receiver with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns from 1964 to 1977.

Cris Carter @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/BFKyEDnDES 40th anniversary of Paul Warfield getting in the Hall of Fame. 10th anniversary of me getting in. It’s a blessing I’ll never take for granted.

Warfield was well-known for his pace, dexterous movements, elegance, and leaping prowess throughout his tenure in the league. The highest average receiving yardage in NFL history for a player with at least 300 catches is his 20.1 yards per catch.

Eight times in his career, Warfield was selected to the Pro Bowl. He was also selected to two First-team All-Pro teams and three Second-team All-Pro teams. He was chosen for the All-Decade Team for the 1970s.

In addition to having outstanding stats in the league, Warfield also contributed significantly to the success of his squad. He played for the Dolphins and won consecutive Super Bowls. In 1983, he was admitted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.