Which player played for Dolphins and Cowboys? August 10 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

In today's Immaculate Grid, we'll concentrate on two outstanding NFL players who had the honor of playing for both the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys selected cornerback Byron Jones in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft after he excelled at the NFL Scouting Combine while playing college football at UConn.

Jones enjoyed five years with the Cowboys and was once selected for the Pro Bowl. He joined the Miami Dolphins under a five-year deal after becoming a free agent following his fifth season in Dallas. In an effort to save money, the Dolphins released Jones in March 2023.

Byron Jones underwent surgery on his left leg before the season began, which caused him to miss the entire 2022 campaign. He started 30 games for the Dolphins.

Jones recorded 95 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 14 passes defended during his two seasons with the organization. Jones is still playing in the league and has the option of joining any team.

NFL immaculate grid for August 10: Brock Marion also played for Dolphins and Cowboys

For 12 years, Brock Marion played as a free safety in the NFL. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft after dominating college football for the Nevada Wolf Pack.

After five fruitful seasons with the Cowboys, six seasons with the Dolphins, he spent his final season with the Detroit Lions.

Marion received multiple honors throughout his time in the NFL, including two Super Bowl championships, three Pro Bowl berths, and multiple accolades for his work on the defensive and special teams.

In 2005, Marion made his NFL retirement official. With 947 total tackles, 31 interceptions, two quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles, and 235 assisted tackles, it's fair to say he had a successful NFL career.