Which player played for Seahawks and Packers? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

Today's Immaculate Grid will focus on players who have played for both the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

We will highlight two individuals who played for both teams in this article.

Eugene Robinson played safety in the NFL for 16 years. Throughout his playing career, he earned a reputation for his cognitive ability, authority and pass-coverage prowess.

Robinson's career was primarily spent with the Seahawks, who signed him in 1985 as an undrafted free agent. Following his 11 seasons in Seattle, he starred for the Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers for two seasons apiece.

Eugene Robinson joined the Seattle Seahawks and made an immediate impression as a newcomer. His propensity for reading patterns and make vital tackles helped him establish himself as a major member of the team's defense.

Robinson was selected for two Pro Bowls with Seattle, and he once held the NFL record for interceptions. He won a Super Bowl in 1997 during his two seasons in Green Bay, where he reached the championship game both years. In Atlanta, Robinson appeared in his third straight Super Bowl and was chosen for his third Pro Bowl.

After retiring, Eugene Robinson pursued a lucrative career in television while staying active in the football world. Football enthusiasts and others who appreciated his brilliance on the field will always remember his influence on the sport and his lasting impact as a gifted safety.

Immaculate Grid for July 29: Eddie Lacy also played for both Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers

Eddie Lacy, a running back, spent five seasons with both the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. He gained 3,614 yards on 857 carries while scoring 29 touchdowns.

Lacy played collegiate football for Alabama. The Green Bay Packers selected him with the 61st pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Throughout his time with the Packers, Lacy ran for 407 yards in 85 attempts in five postseason games. He was regrettably on injured reserve in 2016 when the Packers fell to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship game.

Eddie Lacy joined the Seahawks during free agency in 2017, but he struggled with numerous bothersome, recurring injuries. After the season, he decided to retire.