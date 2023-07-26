Which players have played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid features a square for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons. That means players will have to ascertain which stars have ever suited up for both franchises. These teams don't have a lot in common, so that may be a little bit challenging.

Fortunately, they've both been around for a while. That means there's probably a pretty decent amount of crossover between the two franchises. Finding players with low rarity scores might be challenging, but here are some examples you can use.

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 26: Which players have played for the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons?

The first and most recent answer to this NFL Immaculate Grid query is Marcus Mariota. He is currently employed by the Atlanta Falcons and he was their starter last season. Prior to that, he was on several different teams.

In the 2020 season, he played for the Las Vegas Raiders. He made just one appearance, but that doesn't matter. He was a member of both franchises and thus qualifies for the prompt.

One might be tempted to use Mack Hollins as an underrated answer. After all, he spent time with the Raiders and then signed a one-year deal to play for the Falcons this offseason.

Mack Hollins won't work here

However, the criteria requires them to have been active in a game for the team. As of now, Hollins hasn't played an official snap for them, so he will not work.

Tyler Hall may be the best answer for the rarity score here. In 2020, he joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Eventually making the main roster, he officially played for the team.

In 2022, he joined the Raiders and played in games, even recording a sack. Therefore, he's a great answer for this particular square. He is a defensive end that began his career in 2020, since his name isn't all that uncommon.

