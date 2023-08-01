Which stars have played for Broncos and Browns? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 1

The first NFL Immaculate Grid of August 1 challenges fans to connect players to two of the more historic AFC teams. The enthusiasts need to find NFL players, who spent time with both the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

A player that stands out is veteran quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum played the 2018 season with the Broncos.

He started all 16 games that season with Denver, throwing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. The Broncos finished with a 6-10 record with Keenum.

Keenum would spend two seasons with the Browns (2020 - 2021). He played in nine games and started two games for Cleveland.

Below are three other players that have suited up for the Broncos and Browns.

Britton Colquitt

Colquitt with the Cleveland Browns

Punter Britton Colquitt started his NFL career in the league with the Broncos, playing six seasons with the team.

31.6 per cent of his punts landed inside the 20 while 29 of them were touchbacks. He was a part of the Broncos team that won the Super Bowl in 2015.

Colquitt spent three seasons with the Browns following his run with Denver. He had 246 punts for the teams with 78 landing inside the 20.

DT Malik Jackson

Jackson with the Denver Broncos

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson played four seasons with Denver, winning a Super Bowl like Colquitt in 2015.

In 62 games with the Broncos, Jackson had 100 solo tackles, 14.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The 2021 season saw the defensive tackle play for the Browns. He recorded 25 tackles, four passes defended, and a half-sack with the team.

RB Peyton Hillis

Hillis with the Cleveland Browns

Running back Peyton Hillis was the seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Denver and started eight games in that stretch. Hillis rushed for 397 yards and six touchdowns in his time with Denver.

The running back had a breakout season when he joined the Browns ahead of the 2010 season. He posted 1,177 yards along with 11 touchdowns. Hillis had a total of 1,764 yards and 14 touchdowns with Cleveland.