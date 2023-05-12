Which team has the most NFL Primetime Games in 2023? Exploring NFL’s new schedule

The National Football League (NFL) has finally released the schedule for the 2023 season, which includes seventeen regular-season games for each of the thirty-two teams. This schedule will determine which teams will advance to the postseason.

Of particular interest to each team are the Primetime games, games that are more of a big deal than regular fixtures. It's the first thing football fans check to see how many Primetime games their favorite team will play.

Now, let's take a look at the franchises with the most Primetime games in 2023.

The teams with the most NFL Primetime Games in 2023

Four teams stand out, with at least six Primetime games each. These teams have a unique distinction of having the most Primetime games scheduled for the season, and their fans are undoubtedly thrilled. The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers all made it to the postseason last year, which is a crucial factor in their impressive amount of Primetime games.

The 2023 NFL Primetime Games Schedule for the Fabulous Four

This is the Primetime Games Schedule for the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Chargers ahead of the upcoming 2023 regular season:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept 7 Detroit Lions 8:20 NBC 4 Oct 1 New York Jets 8:15 PM NBC 6 Oct 12 Denver Broncos 8:15 PM Prime 11 Nov 20 Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ESPN 13 Dec 3 Green Bay Packers 7:20 PM NBC 15 Dec 18 New England Patriots 8:15 PM ESPN

BUFFALO BILLS

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 11 New York Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 Oct. 15 New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. Amazon 9 Nov. 5 Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m. NBC 10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos 8:15 p.m. ESPN 16 Dec. 23 Los Angeles Chargers 8 p.m. Peacock

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Week Date Opponent Time (EST) TV Channel 6 Monday, October 16 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 pm ESPN 8 Sunday, October 29 Chicago Bears 8:20 pm NBC* 9 Monday, November 6 at New York Jets 8:15 pm ESPN 12 Sunday, November 26 Baltimore Ravens 8:20 pm NBC* 15 Thursday, December 14 at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 pm Prime Video 16 Saturday, December 23 Buffalo Bills 8 pm Peacock (NBC)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channel 1 Sept. 10 New York Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 8 San Franciso 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 16 Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 Nov. 30 Seattle Seahawks 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime 14 Dec. 10 Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 Dec. 30 Detroit Lions 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Which NFL teams do not have a Primetime Game in 2023?

While some teams have a healthy supply of Primetime Games ahead of the upcoming season, some other franchises have none. It's the unforgiving nature of the league, and fans of these teams will have to accept it. For those teams that aspire to appear in Primetime Games next year, they will need to put in a stronger performance in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, four teams will not feature in any Primetime Games in 2023: the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons. These teams had a poor record last season, which likely contributed to their exclusion from the prestigious night games. However, they will have an opportunity to improve their fortunes and earn a place in Primetime Games for the 2024 season.

