Which team has the most NFL Primetime Games in 2023? Exploring NFL’s new schedule

The National Football League (NFL) has finally released the schedule for the 2023 season, which includes seventeen regular-season games for each of the thirty-two teams. This schedule will determine which teams will advance to the postseason.
Of particular interest to each team are the Primetime games, games that are more of a big deal than regular fixtures. It's the first thing football fans check to see how many Primetime games their favorite team will play.
Now, let's take a look at the franchises with the most Primetime games in 2023.
The teams with the most NFL Primetime Games in 2023
Four teams stand out, with at least six Primetime games each. These teams have a unique distinction of having the most Primetime games scheduled for the season, and their fans are undoubtedly thrilled. The Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers all made it to the postseason last year, which is a crucial factor in their impressive amount of Primetime games.
The 2023 NFL Primetime Games Schedule for the Fabulous Four
This is the Primetime Games Schedule for the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, and Chargers ahead of the upcoming 2023 regular season:
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
BUFFALO BILLS
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
DALLAS COWBOYS
Which NFL teams do not have a Primetime Game in 2023?
While some teams have a healthy supply of Primetime Games ahead of the upcoming season, some other franchises have none. It's the unforgiving nature of the league, and fans of these teams will have to accept it. For those teams that aspire to appear in Primetime Games next year, they will need to put in a stronger performance in the upcoming season.
Unfortunately, four teams will not feature in any Primetime Games in 2023: the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons. These teams had a poor record last season, which likely contributed to their exclusion from the prestigious night games. However, they will have an opportunity to improve their fortunes and earn a place in Primetime Games for the 2024 season.
