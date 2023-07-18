Who is Alex McGough? All you need to know about Jordan Love’s potential backup QB 

Alex McGough, a quarterback who won MVP honors in the USFL's 2023 season, practiced with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

McGough, a Florida International University product, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. At FIU, he changed the school's record books. With 9,084 throwing yards, he came in second in school history, and he still holds the record for most touchdown passes, with 65.

BirminghamSports @BirminghamSport Alex McGough signs with the Packers.



J’Mar Smith will need a backup QB.

In his first NFL season, McGough was not cut off the roster but remained on the Seahawks' practice squad. He spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Seattle Seahawks towards the end of 2020 before he was released at the start of the regular season in 2021.

The Birmingham Stallions selected Alex McGough sixth after he left the NFL, and he played alongside former Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Jace Sternberger.

Jordan Love may be the Packers' permanent starting QB, but the competition for the job of backup quarterback is still fierce.

Why does Alex McGough make sense for the Green Bay Packers?

In the USFL, Alex McGough had a standout season for the Birmingham Stallions. The squad won back-to-back league championships while he was there.

Even though he did not participate much in his first USFL season, his 2023 season certainly assisted in getting him back into the NFL's spotlight. McGough led his Birmingham Stallions to the title while winning league MVP.

CheeseheadTV 🧀 @cheeseheadtv alex mcgough to malik heath in preseason

He made 180 of 267 pass attempts for 2,104 yards and 20 throwing touchdowns during the regular season, with just five interceptions. McGough had his best performance in the playoffs, throwing for 552 yards on 56 completions, eight passing touchdowns and zero picks en route to a title win.

He would be a strong choice for the backup position in Green Bay given his USFL performance and his NFL experience.

The Packers are looking for the ideal combination of back-up alternatives to starter Jordan Love. Love, Sean Clifford and Danny Etling are the quarterbacks who are on the team. Etling and Clifford have little to no NFL experience between them.

If the Packers wish to add a bit of competition to the QB2 or QB3 position behind Love, they don't have many possibilities. It's possible that McGough may bridge that gap.

