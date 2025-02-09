Who are the announcers for Super Bowl LIX? Coverage team for Chiefs vs. Eagles showdown explored

The Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns with the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The big game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Who are the announcers for Super Bowl LIX?

Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt (L) and Tom Brady - Source: Getty

The Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl clash will be broadcast live on Fox, where Kevin Burkhardt and legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady will be in the announcers' booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the big game.

Veteran announcer Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play commentary, while Brady will provide the analysis. This is the first Super Bowl that Brady will be announcing since he retired from playing.

Fans can also live stream Super Bowl LIX on various online platforms including Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

This year's Super Bowl is a rematch from two years ago. At Super Bowl 2023, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35. This time around, Philly will want to exact revenge on Kansas City.

The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl this season after beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC title game. They had previously beaten the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round. Kansas City received a bye in the wild-card round after clinching the top seed in the AFC.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for the Chiefs. Kansas City can also complete a historic three-peat of Super Bowls in it wins on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles booked their spot in the Super Bowl after beating the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game. Philly had previously beaten the LA Rams and Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and wild-card round respectively after winning the NFC East.

Jalen Hurts will lead the offense for the Eagles, who will be aiming to halt the Chiefs dynasty at Super Bowl LIX.

