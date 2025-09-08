Who are the Bears vs. Vikings announcers? Coverage team for Week 1 MNF explored

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings start their season with a contest at the Bears' Soldier Field. Both teams enter the contest with a clear goal for the season.The Chicago Bears are looking to end their playoff drought and reap the benefits of hiring Ben Johnson, arguably the hottest coach in the 2025 coaching cycle. The Minnesota Vikings plan on making a deep postseason run after their early exit in last season's playoffs.With the game set to take place tonight, let's take a look at the announcers for the matchup.Who are the Bears vs. Vikings announcers?According to Yahoo Sports, the announcers for the Week 1 Bears vs. Vikings game are: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters &amp; Laura Rutledge (sideline). The game will air on ESPN2 and is part of the &quot;Manningcast&quot; schedule.The Chicago Bears have been active in free agency and have also made some notable draft moves to provide Ben Johnson with a top-notch environment to unlock Caleb Williams' undeniable potential.The Minnesota Vikings, too, had an interesting offseason. They let Sam Darnold walk, ensuring that J.J. McCarthy has a clear path to being the team's QB1.Tonight's game will be called by the iconic commentary duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. It'll give both teams a chance to start the season with a bang.How did the Bears and Vikings perform last season?The Chicago Bears had a forgettable 2024 season. The Bears started with a 4-2 record, but trailed off after the bye week. They endured a head-scratching 10 straight losses before ending their season with a win against the Green Bay Packers. Their record for the previous season was 5-12, ensuring they missed the playoffs for yet another campaign.The Minnesota Vikings had much better fortunes in the 2024 campaign. Led by Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings compiled a 14-3 regular-season record. The team played some of the best football around the league, but was promptly eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round.Tonight's game ought to be impressive considering the caliber of offensive players and coaches involved. It starts at 8:15 PM ET, live from ESPN and ABC.