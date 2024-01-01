Who is Brad Allen? All about NFL referee crew's controversial call on Lions’ 2-point play vs Cowboys

Brad Allen is an accredited football official in the NFL and has been officiating in the National Football League since the 2014 NFL season. His designated number is number 122.

Allen was born and raised in Lumberton, North Carolina. He had his University education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The Lumberton, North Carolina, native began officiating high school football games before stepping up to the ACC level. Allen's achievements as a referee before joining the NFL include calling the 2007 Motor City Bowl and the 2014 Sugar Bowl.

Allen made his NFL debut in 2014 and was originally expected to start as an umpire. However, the UNC alum was elevated to the referee position due to long-term referee Mike Carey's 2014 retirement.

That made Allen the first referee since 1962 to become an NFL referee without being an umpire. Tommy Bell was the last person to accomplish the feat in the early 1960s.

What did Brad Allen say about the controversial penalty?

According to Brad Allen's pool report at the end of the game, the veteran referee said:

"It was No. 70 (Dan Skipper) who reported as eligible on the play, not Taylor Decker (No. 68). We had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee.

"On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then he lined up at the tackle position. So, he didn't have to report at all."

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Allen added:

"Number 68, who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he's ineligible for touching a pass beyond the line, making it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not."

Will the NFL suspend Brad Allen?

According to numerous reports, the NFL will not suspend Brad Allen for his role in the controversial end to the Cowboys-Lions game. However, he and his crew would get a punishment of some sort.

According to ESPN, Allen's crew will be downgraded, with some of the referees from the Week 17 game not participating in the postseason. That will serve as a deterrent for future controversies and keep officials on their toes.

