Who are the Chargers vs. Vikings announcers for Thursday Night Football? Coverage team for Week 8 TNF game explored

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings will face off on Thursday night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Chargers are 4-3 for the season, while the Vikings are evenly split at 3-3 in the lead up to tonight's showdown.Both teams are fresh off losses in Week 7, and their fans would want nothing more than a prompt bounce back. With that in mind, let's explore the announcers and how both teams have performed so far in 2025.Who are the Chargers vs. Vikings announcers for Thursday Night FootballAccording to Cincinnati.com, Al Michaels is the play-by-play announcer for tonight's game. Kirk Herbstreit is the game analyst, while Kaylee Hartung is the sideline reporter.Al Michaels is one of the longest-serving play-by-play sportscasters in the NFL. Michaels has worked for a variety of networks, and he's currently the main announcer for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.Kirk Herbstreit is a former college football quarterback and currently an NFL analyst. Herbstreit will bring his vast knowledge of the game to tonight's showdown between the Chargers and Vikings.Kaylee Hartung will cover the game from the sidelines. Hartung has been the sideline reporter for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video since 2022.How have the Chargers and Vikings performed this season?The Los Angeles Chargers are having a decent but unspectacular start to the 2025 season. Jim Harbaugh's side enters tonight's game with a 4-3 record, and they suffered a loss in their most recent game.The Chargers have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. Their losses were against the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts. Next up is a visit from Justin Jefferson and the Vikings.The Minnesota Vikings are 3-3 to start the season. Their season is finely poised going into tonight's game against the Chargers.The Vikings have recorded wins over the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. Their losses occurred against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Philadelphia Eagles. They'll look to avoid victory against a Justin Herbert-led Chargers side.