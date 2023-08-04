Who is Devin McCourty’s wife Michelle? All about former Patriots star’s family

Devin McCourty has been a stalwart for the New England Patriots' defense for 13 NFL seasons, playing a key role in three Super Bowl-winning teams.

The defensive back from New Jersey also collected individual accolades, getting named to two Pro Bowls and three Second Team All-Pro selections. However, his drive to excel stems from the support he gets from his family, especially his wife, Dr. Michelle Powell-McCourty.

She's a physician who earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in 2014. She did her residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now known as Rutgers School of Biomedical and Health Sciences).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When not attending to patients, she's a dedicated mother to three children. Their eldest, Londyn, was born on Mar. 11, 2017. Thirteen months later, they welcomed Brayden and then Chase William to their family on June 22, 2021. They conceived another child, Mia, but she passed away on May 2020, 31 weeks into Michelle’s pregnancy.

Michelle actively posts on Instagram, primarily photos of her children and activities she attends with Devin.

How did Michelle and Devin McCourty meet?

The couple met during their time at Rutgers University. Devin McCourty played for the Scarlet Knights football team while Michelle took her pre-med. They became good friends at first, partly because she was dating someone else.

The McCourtys started their romantic relationship not long after. When they got together, Michelle was already in grad school while Devin was training with Rutgers.

Devin proposed to Michelle at Disney World. He planned it as a family trip with his twin brother, Jason, and his wife, Melissa. Initially, Devin had Michelle try glass slippers that didn’t fit. While he was already kneeling, their tour guide handed him the engagement ring. Michelle said yes without hesitation.

When did Michelle and Devin McCourty marry?

McCourty and Michelle married on Apr. 30, 2016, at The Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey. She wore a Pnina Tornia gown that was altered to her specifications.

They had their first dance with the dry ice effect. Some of Devin McCourty’s teammates in attendance were Malcolm Butler, Patrick Chung, Logan Ryan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis.

Devin McCourty’s football career

The New England Patriots selected McCourty 27th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 82 tackles and seven interceptions in his rookie season. Those numbers earned him Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro selections. He also finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, behind Ndamukong Suh.

Four years later, he won his first Super Bowl title with the Patriots, beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He was also a member of the Patriots teams that won Super Bowls LI and LIII.

After the 2022 season, McCourty retired, playing his entire professional football career with New England. He had the most postseason starts for a defensive player.

Devin McCourty ended his career with 971 tackles, 110 pass deflections, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, three sacks and two touchdowns.