Who do the Eagles play in the NFL Playoffs? Philadelphia's postseason schedule explained

The Philadelphia Eagles have reached the NFL playoffs for the third consecutive season. Nick Sirianni's team finished second in the NFC East in the 2023 regular season with an 11-6 record.

Notably, the Eagles were on course to finish as the top seed in the NFC. However, a rather underwhelming finish to the regular season saw Philadelphia lose the divisional title to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles eventually secured the No. 5 seed in the NFC and will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The Buccaneers ended the regular season as NFC South champions. Todd Bowles' side beat the Carolina Panthers 9-0 in Week 18 to clinch the division.

Tampa Bay had the same 9-8 record as the New Orleans Saints. The two teams also had the same record (3-2) in division matchups. However, the Buccaneers owned the tiebreaker on winning percentage in common games and Tampa Bay managed to secure the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

How to watch and stream the NFL Wild Card game between the Eagles and Buccaneers?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in the NFL Wild Card game on Monday, Jan. 15. The crunch postseason clash is scheduled to commence at 8:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Buccaneers-Eagles NFL playoff game will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC. Fans can also stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Game : Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Stadium : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Date : Monday, Jan. 15

: Monday, Jan. 15 Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN/ABC

: ESPN/ABC Streaming: Fubo TV

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl last year but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle. It's safe to say that Jalen Hurts and co. will be aiming to make another deep run in the postseason this time and emerge as winners of the Lombardi Trophy.

However, the Eagles will look to progress one step at a time. Their first challenge will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.