Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends list: Taking a closer look at supermodel's dating history before marriage with Tom Brady

Looking past all their relationship troubles, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than 13 years. The couple began dating even earlier. Their journey began with a blind date. However, Bundchen's boyfriend list was significant before she settled down with Brady.

The supermodel has been working since the late 1990s, often linked with other popular actors and models. While some relationships were popular, some might be lesser known among younger fans.

Though Bundchen confirmed most of the relationships, some rumors were generated without any proof.

List of Gisele Bundchen's boyfriends

Gisele Bundchen's career as a model began when she was barely 20. She soon made her way up the ladder while working with famous labels. Her first public relationship dates back to 1999, when Bundchen was 19 years old.

João Paulo Diniz

Gisele Bundchen dated the late Brazilian businessman in 1999. He was 17 years older than the model. She also won the VH1 Vogue "Model of the Year" award the same year.

Unfortunately, details about their lives together or their split are unavailable.

Scott Barnhill

Bundchen was next with model Scott Barnhill, who was 22 when she met him. Their relationship did not last for even a year. The two also worked with the same brands, only to part ways some time later.

Reports also hinted at a turbulent time together, eventually resulting in a breakup.

Rico Mansur

After her brief relationship with Barnhill, Bundchen dated polo player Rico Mansur in 2002. The relationship lasted for around six months.

Mansur was previously engaged to Isabella Fiorentino, another model.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bundchen dated on and off from 1999 to 2005. Easily two of the most popular people in Hollywood, both constantly made headlines. Bundchen even went ahead and discussed the actor in her book, claiming to be lonely when she was with him.

“Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher. They come into our lives to show us something about ourselves, and I think that’s what he was.”

Bundchen even suffered from panic attacks and personal issues while she dated DiCaprio. Eventually, Bundchen decided that she needed to move on, putting an end to their relationship.

Both DiCaprio and Bundchen have gone on to date other people throughout their careers, briefly speaking about each other.

Surfer Kelly Slater and actor Josh Hartnett are two other people Bundchen was linked to. While there have been rumors about her and Chris Evans, nothing has been confirmed over the years.

Today, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have two children, Benjamin and Vivian. She also raises Brady's eldest son, Jack, who he co-parents with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen, who models occasionally now, is currently living without Brady as she was unhappy with his decision to unretire.

