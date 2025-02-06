Who were Jalen Hurts' coaches in college? Revisiting Eagles QB's CFB career ahead of Super Bowl 59

Jalen Hurts is playing in the second Super Bowl game of his five-year professional football career. The Philadelphia Eagles star is one of his generation's best two-way quarterbacks, and he aims to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia for the second time in the team's history.

However, it's not going to be a walk in the park as the Eagles are up against two-time reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. With that in mind, let's revisit Hurts' college football career and explore the coaches behind his development.

Who were Jalen Hurts' coaches in college?

Two legendary head coaches coached Jalen Hurts during his college football days. He was coached by Nick Saban while at Alabama and Lincoln Riley while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hurts began his college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2016. He started as a freshman and led the team to a 13-1 regular season record. However, the Tide lost in the championship game to the Clemson Tigers.

Hurts again led the Crimson Tide to a 13-1 regular season record as a sophomore. However, his shaky play in the national championship game versus the Georgia Bulldogs saw him benched for Tua Tagovailoa. The Crimson Tide went on to win the game, earning Hurts his first national title.

Hurts' junior season was frustrating as he was relegated to the bench in favor of Tagovailoa. He featured sporadically in Year 3 as Nick Saban stuck with Tagovailoa.

Hurts entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2019 college football season. He joined the Lincoln Riley-coached Oklahoma Sooners for his final collegiate season. Hurts thrived as the Sooners QB1, leading his team to the College Football Playoff. He came second in Heisman Trophy voting to LSU superstar and future NFL draft No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

How has Jalen Hurts performed in the NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Hurts with the 53rd pick of the 2020 NFL draft, which has become one of the best value picks in the team's recent history.

Hurts has been sensational since getting the starting job from Carson Wentz late in the 2020 NFL regular season. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout has amassed 14,667 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He has added 55 rushing TDs for good measure.

Hurts is a top-three rushing quarterback in the league, and he's scored 10 or more rushing TDs in every season since the 2021 regular season. He has guided the Eagles to playoff berths in each of those seasons.

The Eagles star will aim to bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Philadelphia faithful in 2025. They're up against the same opposition that beat them in Super Bowl 57. It will be a dicey game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but Hurts will be raring to go.

