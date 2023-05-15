Who is Jared Goff's fiancée Christen Harper? SI Swimsuit model shows off BTS at photoshoot

Jared Goff has found great success on the football field since joining the Lions ahead of the 2021 season. However, the quarterback has found even greater success in his personal life with his now-fiancée Christen Harper.

The SI Swimsuit model gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming photoshoot for the magazine:

Christen Harper BTS on an SI photoshoot. Credit: @christenharper (IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christen was born to Michael and Daria Harper on May 28, 1993, in Valencia, California. She is no stranger to being around professional athletes as her older brother Shane is a professional hockey player. He's played in the AHL (American Hockey League) as well as for Russia and Sweden.

The model attended California State University, Northridge where she earned a bachelor's degree. She works as both a model and an actress. Her acting career began at a young age with a role in the 2004 short film Seven Eleven. In 2019, Harper was seen in the films Auggie and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.

She made an appearance with Jared Goff in an episode of the HBO series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.

She also made it into the top 15 of the yearly Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search in 2021 and was chosen as one of six models to be in the magazine.

How did Jared Goff and Christen Harper meet?

The couple met through the advent of technology on the private dating app Raya back in 2019 when Goff was with the Los Angeles Rams. She stated in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she wasn't looking for love but found it with the Detroit Lions star:

"I was truly not looking for anything at the time. I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby."

Last June, the three-time Pro Bowler proposed to the model on a vacation with friends in Mexico. Goff popped the question on the beach and called himself the "luckiest guy in the world" in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Goff and Harper got engaged last June. Credit: @christenharper (IG)/@jaredgoff (IG)

The pair have yet to announce a wedding date, but Harper will forever be Goff's No.1 fan.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes