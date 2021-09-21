Who is Jason Whitlock? American journalist slams NFL for having two national anthems

Jason Whitlock recently made his opinions known in regards to the NFL opting for inclusion with the Black National Anthem being added to their pregame ceremonies. Jason Whitlock, a sports journalist and controversial culture critic, believes this inclusion to be on the side of communism.

After the country and the world erupted with the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, the NFL decided to allow "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black National Anthem, to be added to pregame ceremonies.

For a sport that is primarily dominated by African-American players who side with the Black Lives Matter movement, Jason Whitlock being so critical of this inclusion came as a jolt out of the blue.

Is Jason Whitlock right in his assessment of the two national anthems?

Jason Whitlock was recently interviewed about the inclusion of two national anthems for NFL games, claiming that adding the Black National Anthem is "kissing the ring of the Black Lives Matter Marxist Movement."

A simple Google search would've told Whitlock that the Black Lives Matter movement and Black Lives Matter Organization are completely separate, and that organization is the one with deeper communist ideals.

Jason Whitlock went deeper into his interview with Isaiah Thomas, an NBA Hall of Famer.

“You can’t have two national anthems if you want to be one country. … The NFL has bent over backwards for Black Lives Matter and the Marxist agenda and has adopted practices that totally contradict everything you’re taught in team sports and everything that the NFL was about."

While unifying the country under one national anthem would be ideal, things are not that simple. The U.S. national anthem was written at a time when the country achieved its independence from Great Britain but was also marred by slavery that later turned into the basis for the Civil War.

The African-American community has been one of the most disenfranchised communities in the United States and the Black Lives Matter movement proved to be the catalyst for further conversations about rampant racism in the country.

The collective world and the NFL have banded together and let their voices be heard to celebrate and come together for the marginalized.

Jason Whitlock, though, has chosen to be on the controversial side of the spectrum rather than sit down and have a conversation with real civil discourse.

Having two national anthems will help benefit the conversation of civil discourse and is far from a way to divide the country further.

Jason Whitlock would be wise to promote unity through the means of his status in the media rather than drive the narrative that the country is being separated by an uplifting anthem.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha