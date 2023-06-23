Who is Jay Glazer’s fiancée, Rosie Tenison? All you need to know about former model

NFL insider and martial arts enthusiast Jay Glazer got engaged to actress and model Rosie Tenison earlier this year. The TV Hall of Famer popped the big question to Tenison in California earlier this week.

This piece will look at Jay Glazer's fianceé, Rosie, shining the light on the versatile actress and model. So, without further ado, let's get to reporting.

SinnamonSCouture @SinnamonCouture Renee and Rosie Tenison in 1998 were so fine 🥰🥰 Renee and Rosie Tenison in 1998 were so fine 🥰🥰 https://t.co/mK1GVQJd0q

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rosie Tenison is an African-American model and actress from Caldwell, Idaho, United States. Rosie has a twin sister, Renee, who also models, and three older brothers.

Renee was the November 1989 Playmate of the Month and the 1990 Playmate of the Year, a laurel Rosie has yet to attain. However, Rosie and Renee appeared together in the August 2002 edition of Playboy magazine.

Rosie Tenison has appeared in three major movies, namely, "CB4", "White Man's Burden", and "Edenquest: Pamela Anderson."

Asides from acting on the big screen, Rosie has made numerous appearances on American television shows. Her T.V. credits include but aren't limited to "Married... with Children", "Martin" "L.A. Heat", "The Jamie Foxx Show", "Malcolm & Eddie", "The Steve Harvey Show", and "The Parkers."

All About Rosie Tenison's fiancé, Jay Glazer

On the other hand, Tenison's soon-to-be significant other is a prominent member of the NFL media. Jay Glazer is an NFL insider for Fox Sports' NFL show, FOX NFL Sunday. He is also a part of FOX's Thursday Night Football television coverage.

Jay Glazer is as versatile as they come, as he isn't just an insider but a respected voice in NFL mixed martial arts circles. Glazer mentors and trains NFL players in mixed martial arts during the off-season. He has trained over 1,000 athletes, and many have credited him with their professional progress.

Glazer is also a part-time actor and has acting credits in "The Longest Yard", "The Game Plan", "The League", "Ballers", "Bones", and "Ridiculousness." He primarily acts as himself to show just how far he has come in the showbiz industry.

Poll : 0 votes