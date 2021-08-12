Who is Jenny Taft? TV presenter rips Skip Bayless for fat-shaming Mike McCarthy

Jenny Taft, the moderator for Fox Sports 1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, got into a minor confrontation with Skip Bayless after he fat-shamed Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jenny Taft takes a swipe at Skip Bayless after controversial take

Skip Bayless, known for his controversial comments, criticized Mike McCarthy's physique following the premiere episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, a show covering the Cowboys' 2021 training camp. Bayless said:

“I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little heavy. I wouldn’t want my head coach in the National Football League to not look the part at all.”

Taft, however, was having none of it. She hit back, saying:

“Is every one who’s a good coach as fit as you, Skip? I don’t think that’s a fair shot whatsoever. I actually have had plenty of coaches that didn’t have the perfect physique, including my college coach, so I don’t think that’s a fair shot.”

Skip kept trying to dismiss Taft's comments, as he usually does when someone tries to go against his controversial shots. But the moderator kept bashing him before the show cut to commercial. She said:

"And I'm allowed to have an opinion! Yeah, I'm allowed to say whatever I wanna say on this show, as you do to!"

Taft has been lauded on social media for her fantastic reply to Skip Bayless' tasteless comment.

To suggest that a coach's physique influences a player is outrageous. Andy Reid, who has been highly vocal about his love for cheeseburgers, certainly doesn't have a slim frame. The same goes for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who won the Super Bowl against Reid's Kansas City Chiefs.

Skip's comments were unnecessary and Taft did a fantastic job holding him accountable over what he said on live TV.

Jenny Taft's career

Taft has been one of Fox Sports' top assets for almost a decade.

She began working at the network's affiliates until she was promoted to Fox Sports 1 in 2013. She started her journey with the network as a college football reporter and her career has only gone from strength to strength since.

Over the years that followed, Taft covered the NFL, the MLB and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. In 2018, she filled in as the host for some Fox Sports programs.

Later that same year, she was announced as the new moderator for Undisputed, succeeding Joy Taylor. She also worked as an AFL sideline reporter in 2020.

