Who is the lowest-paid player on Eagles roster at Super Bowl 59?

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game, securing their second trip to the Super Bowl in three years. The team's accomplishments can partly be attributed to general manager Howie Roseman.

Roseman has consistently assembled strong rosters while with the Eagles. He has proven to be an excellent talent scout and a reliable help for keeping talented players on fair terms.

In light of this, let's examine the team's lowest-paid player ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Who is the Eagles' lowest-paid player?

Linebacker Ben VanSumeren is the lowest-paid player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster ahead of the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

VanSumeren was not taken in the 2023 NFL draft, even though he was predicted by multiple outlets to be selected. He was then signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, receiving a deal that contained a $130,000 guarantee.

In the 2024 season, VanSumeren appeared in 11 games for the Eagles but only made one start. He recorded three combined tackles and one offensive reception.

VanSumeren, who inked a two-year, $1,665,000 contract with Philly in 2023, makes the lowest average yearly pay of any player on the team, $832,500, according to Spotrac.

Who are the Philadelphia Eagles' highest-paid players?

It should come as no surprise that the Philadelphia Eagles' highest-paid player is Jalen Hurts. The quarterback signed a new five-year contract extension in 2023 worth $255 million, making him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL at the time.

Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, however, have all since received extensions that pay more than the average yearly compensation of Hurts' contract, which is $51 million.

The Eagles' top 10 earners are broken down below based on their average yearly salary:

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ($51 million) Wide receiver A.J. Brown ($32 million) Wide receiver DeVonta Smith ($25 million) Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata ($22 million) Guard Landon Dickerson ($21 million) Offensive tackle Lane Johnson ($20.19 million) Defensive end Bryce Huff ($17.03 million) Tight end Dallas Goedert ($14.25 million) Cornerback Darius Slay ($14 million) Defensive back James Bradberry ($12.67 million)

