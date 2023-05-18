Who is Nate Burleson’s wife, Atoya? All you need to know about CBS host’s family

Nate Burleson started working as a sportscaster with the NFL Network and CBS Sports after hanging up his cleats in 2014.

CBS This Morning confirmed in August 2021 that Burleson would begin appearing on the program in September of that year. Anthony Mason, who had co-hosted the television program since 2019, transitioned to a position as a culture correspondent. Burleson took over his role on the show, which was renamed to CBS Mornings.

Burleson's wife, Atoya Burleson, posted an emotional note on social media before his opening day of work at CBS.

"This is your first official day on @cbsthismorning, and I couldn’t be more proud of you. From an 11-year outstanding NFL career to these last five years of your media takeover, you never cease to amaze me. So excited and grateful to be on this journey with you. Go get them, babe! Love always, Wifey."

Who is Nate's wife, then?

Entrepreneur, podcast host, blogger, and social media personality Atoya Burleson grew up in the United States. She is passionate about empowering women via personal stories. She is the creator and co-host of the insideLINES podcast.

Atoya Burleson attended the University of Nevada to study psychology and educational psychology. Shortly after, she attended the same University of Nevada to obtain a Master's in Education.

Atoya was also a college athlete and won the Collegiate Hurdle Track Championship. She held a position with the NCAA Compliance Department while pursuing her Master's.

Atoya and Nate started their relationship in college and officially tied the knot in March 2003. The couple have three children together: Nathanial, Nehemiah, and Mia Pearl.

What are Nate Burleson and Atoya’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Nate Burleson's net worth to be around $18 million. He played college football for the University of Nevada before entering the NFL.

Nate Burleson played for three organizations during his 11-year NFL career: the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks. Nate became a TV host after retiring from football. In addition to sports, Burleson also covers entertainment news

Atoya Burleson's net worth is estimated to be $200,000. She has a solid following and manages her own company called the Atoya Burleson Brand. The influential couples' combined net worth is roughly $19 million.

