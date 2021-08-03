Who is Nick Bosa's girlfriend? Jenna Berman deletes racist and homophobic tweets after being called out

Jenna Berman is the girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Berman makes a living as a TikTok influencer and an Instagram Model. The South Florida native has over 250,000 followers on Instagram and another one million followers on TikTok.

Jenna Berman is a physician assistant student. pic.twitter.com/li5r2rP3sU — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Berman is currently working towards becoming a physician's assistant and has co-founded a dessert shop called Berman Sisters Cookie Co. She attended Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Berman made headline news on Monday for a series of Tweets that she sent out a long time ago.

Jenna Berman's past has caught up with her

Jenna Berman's past has come back to bite her. Back in 2013, Berman posted a series of tweets that used the N-word freely. That isn't the worst part of it. She also used multiple homophobic slurs on social media. Berman also tweeted about smacking a baby upside the head if it didn't stop screaming.

49ers Nick Bosa's MAGA Girlfriend Jenna Berman Caught in 4k Saying N*gger Multiple Times While Claiming She's a N*gger Magnet; As a Bonus, She's Homophobic That Loves Calling Gay People F*ggots & Takes Shots at Black Women on The Side (Deleted Tweets) https://t.co/VUKYEHZVLk pic.twitter.com/sG7JFh5NkK — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 2, 2021

Bosa's girlfriend recently threw her two cents into the vaccine discussion and has drawn more attention to herself and Bosa. Jenna Berman was a massive Trump supporter and had this to say about the vaccine.

"Trump kept saying a vaccine was almost ready, but the media kept labeling it as false information. But now that the election is over, it's not false information anymore, weird how that works."

Berman now has bigger fish to fry with her past tweets. She has since deleted her Twitter account after receiving a massive amount of notifications from her past tweets.

At some point, Jenna Berman must own up to the posts that she tweeted. Unfortunately, social media scrutiny is a baggage that comes along with fame.

It has now happened to Jenna Berman, and she will now have to face reality and apologize for the things she said. With the recent news, there are only Twitter posts, and neither Bosa nor Berman have added any further fuel to the fire.

It'll be interesting to see what transpires over the next couple of days with Jenna Berman. The situation doesn't impact Nick Bosa on the field, and he's unlikely to comment. Bosa will not want to bring attention to himself but unfortunately, his girlfriend is doing exactly that.

