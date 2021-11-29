Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight in Week 12? Seahawks vs. Washington - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Seattle Seahawks will make the cross-country trip for the Monday Night showdown against the Washington Football Team tonight. The Seahawks are looking to rebound, and there is no better time to do so.

The Seahawks are on a two-game losing streak and are just 1-4 in their last five games. The Seahawks suffered their first shutout of the Russell Wilson-era to the Green Bay Packers just a few weeks ago and sit at just 3-7 at the bottom of the NFC West.

The Seahawks will face a Washington Football Team still led by Taylor Heinicke, who started the season as the backup quarterback. A hip injury to starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 gave Heinicke the chance to pick up where he left off in the wild-card round last season.

The Washington Football Team is on a two-game winning streak after back-to-back wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers the last two weeks.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup - Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team

- Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team Location - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

The Seattle Seahawks won't have home field advantage in primetime tonight, but they will need to find some way to rally. The Seahawks defense is no longer the 'legion of boom' but should have a better chance against a 4-6 Washington Football Team.

Washington lost one of its key defensive players in Chase Young, who suffered a torn ACL against the Buccaneers. Washington's status in the NFC East will be determined after tonight's game.

A win would put them 5-6 and in second place behind the seven-win Dallas Cowboys and just ahead of the 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles. A loss would put Washington at 4-7 and tied with the New York Giants for third in the east.

Seattle's playoff chances have dwindled to almost non-existent in the last few weeks. A 3-7 record puts them three games behind the next closest team in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers, and six games behind the division-leading Arizona Cardinals at 9-2.

What time is Monday Night Football?

Date - Monday, November 29, 2021

- Monday, November 29, 2021 Time - 8:15PM EST

Monday Night Football kicks off at its normal time: 8:15 PM EST.

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

TV Channel - ESPN

- ESPN Live Stream - WatchESPN | NFL Gamepass International

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN and their commentators will be Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. The "Manningcast" alternate Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will be on once again this week on ESPN2, which has been a big hit this season.

