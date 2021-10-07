Who plays on Thursday Night Football? TV channel, time and schedule for NFL Week 5 game

Thursday Night Football will feature two of the biggest divisional foes in the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. The last time these two teams met was the NFC Wild Card game in January, when the Rams were victorious, knocking off the NFC West winners 30-20.

The Rams will meet Seattle for the first of two meetings this season with new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford under center.

The NFC West division is once again one of the most competitive. The Arizona Cardinals are 4-0, followed by the Rams at 3-1 and the Seahawks and 49ers each at 2-2.

Here is everything to know about FOX's "Thursday Night Football" game for Week 5, including the kickoff time and more.

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight?

Matchup : Rams at Seahawks

: Rams at Seahawks Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

This Week 5 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks has both teams coming off of NFC West faceoffs last week. The 3-1 Rams lost their first game of the season to the Arizona Cardinals 37-20.

The Rams seemed to be on a roll through the first three weeks with Matthew Stafford as their new quarterback, even defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stafford looks as if a change in scenery has been good for his career. So far this season, he has thrived in Sean McVay's offense, proving a lot of doubters wrong about his potential.

Last week, the Seahawks defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 28-21. It was a much-needed victory for the Seahawks, who are now 2-2 on the season.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks find themselves at .500 this season, which is unchartered territory for the team. The Seahawks defense still has some issues that could cause trouble Thursday night against the Rams offense.

The Seahawks will hope that the 12th Man will show up for them on Thursday night in this oh-so-important divisional game.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday, Oct. 7

: Thursday, Oct. 7 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

"Thursday Night Football" will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET

What channel is 'Thurday Night Football' on tonight?

TV channel : FOX

: FOX Live stream: Watch FOX | NFL Network | fuboTV

This is the first Thursday Night Football game of the season to be broadcast on FOX. The opening game was on NBC and the last three weeks have been solely on NFL Network.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst Troy Aikman will be on the call. Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will each be on the sidelines.

Streamers will be able to watch the game via DIRECTV, Hulu, YouTubeTV or by using FuboTV.

