Who is Richard Sherman's wife Ashley Moss? 

Richard Sherman and his wife Ashley Moss made headlines after Sherman was arrested on a litany of charges including domestic violence early Wednesday morning.

Moss spoke to the The Seattle Times yesterday about her husband:

“He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times: “He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

What is Richard Sherman’s wife's background?

Ashley Lillian Moss married the NFL cornerback in March 2018. The pair have been in a relationship since 2013. Moss and Sherman have two sons: Rayden, who is six, and Avery, who is five years old.

Moss is the owner of US Nails in Denton, Washington and also acts as the Executive Director of her husband's Blanket Coverage Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2013 to provide students in low-income communities with school supplies and clothing so they can achieve their goals.

She currently has over 27,500 followers on Instagram and nearly 4,000 Twitter followers.

The domestic violence incident

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Richard Sherman was arrested and booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, Washington on burglary and domestic violence charges.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Police were reportedly called at around 2:00 am PST by a resident of the home who stated that a male relative was trying to get into their home by force, and that said person didn't belong there.

Sherman was found sitting outside the home when the Redmond Police Department arrived at the scene, following which there was an apparent struggle between the player and the police.

He was also allegedly involved in a car accident before the attempted burglary incident. A recording of a 911 call made by Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, was obtained by news outlets earlier today.

“My husband is drunk and belligerent and threatened to kill himself,” Sherman’s wife told the 911 dispatcher. “He’s being aggressive, he’s trying to leave the house…he’s sending text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself.”

During the call, Ashley Moss can be heard attempting to prevent him from leaving the residence, saying, "Richard, please stop." She also told the 911 dispatcher that Sherman drank two bottles of alcohol and that he would fight the police if they arrived.

Richard Sherman is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Thursday afternoon.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha