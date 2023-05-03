Who is Steve Levy's wife, Ani Levy? All you need to know about former MNF play caller's relationship

Ani Levy is a lawyer and the wife of MNF sportscaster Steve Levy. Ani was born in the United Kingdom and is the youngest child in her immediate family. Her dad was a journalist and has always assisted her in gathering a good deal of data about current events. Moreover, she and her father used to debate various political issues.

Ani enrolled in the Fredric G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida, USA, in 2001, and graduated five years later. She then worked at legal companies and aided in multiple cases.

Greenberg Traurig, McDermott Will and Emery are among her employers. Her most recent legal role was as a deputy general ccounsel at Caritas Christi, where she still works.

Here are some more tidbits about her:

Ani was born in London, United Kingdom.

She graduated from the University of Florida. Where he earned a degree in Law.

She also served as an attorney for McDermott Will, Emery, and Greenberg Traurig.

How did Ani Levy meet Steve Levy?

While it's unclear how the couple first met, they eventually got married in 2009, after dating for a few years at the Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, in front of their close friends and relatives. Soon after the wedding, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Hawaii.

The couple is pretty private, with Ani not using social media, while her husband, Steve Levy, uses Twitter strictly for work.

How many children do Ani Levy and Steve Levy have?

The couple have three children. Their first child, Harper, was born in 2010. Ani Levy and Steve Levy are also proud parents of twin sons, Carson and Stone. The parents haven't disclosed the date of the duo's birth.

More about sportscaster Steve Levy

Steve Levy was born on March 12, 1965, in New York.

He has a degree in communications and broadcasting from the State University of New York at Oswego.

During his early career, he served in radio and TV.

Steve joined ESPN in 1993.

