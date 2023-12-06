Who are Stuart Scott's daughters Sydni and Taelor? All about late ESPN Anchor's family

Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott are the daughters of the legendary ESPN anchor Stuart Scott. They are accomplished professionals and have kept their father's memory alive through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

As we remember the iconic sportscaster, let's find out more about Sydni and Taelor Scott and how they have honored the legacy of their late father.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Who is Sydni Scott?

Sydni Scott is a graduate of Columbia University and was a 2022 Rhodes Scholar. The world was introduced to Sydni in 2014 when her dad called her up to the ESPY stage for a hug after he received the 2014 Jimmy V Award. That award ceremony was Stuart Scott's final public appearance before he succumbed to cancer on Jan. 4, 2015.

Sydni Scott graduated from Miss Porter's School and subsequently enrolled at Columbia University to study Political Science and Government. She has since completed the degree and was named a 2022 Rhodes Scholar in the process.

Sydni Scott has been an ambassador for the V Foundation - a cancer research fund established in memory of Stuart Scott, since July 2019. She helps plan and design promotional and fundraising efforts throughout campaign events. She also collaborates with media teams to create content for the foundation.

Sydni has also helped publish material on major platforms such as ESPN to help in fundraising campaigns. She is currently pursuing her master's degree at the University of Oxford.

Who is Taelor Scott?

Taelor Scott is a filmmaker, producer and director who has written and directed three short films, namely: "Mod Squad and the Spectacular Paper Caper," "The Ballad of Chocolate Mabbie" and the "Baltimore Whoosh."

Taelor Scott attended Kingswood High School from 2009 to 2013 before enrolling at Barnard College to study Anthropology. She graduated from college in 2019.

Taelor has since worked as a freelance academic tutor and photography assistant, and she's currently the library coordinator for Raedio, Los Angeles, California.

How Sydni and Taelor Scott are honoring the legacy of their late father

Since Stuart Scott passed away in 2015 due to appendiceal cancer, his daughters Sydni and Taelor have relentlessly spread the word about the V Foundation’s mission to eradicate racial and ethnic disparities in cancer outcomes.

In 2015, the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund was established via a partnership between the Foundation and ESPN. The initial goal was to fund minority researchers who are working within their communities and studying diseases that predominantly affect minorities.

Over 50 researchers have been funded through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Furthermore, over 1,200 patents have been connected to more than 125 clinical trials, and 299 grants have been received, totaling up to $2.1 billion.

Sydni and Taelor Scott are at the forefront of efforts to spread the message and recently hosted the "BOO-YAH: A Celebration for Stuart Scott" event, the third annual fundraising event of the organization. A special playlist featuring their dad's favorite songs was curated for the event.

Expand Tweet