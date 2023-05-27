Who are Troy Aikman's daughters, Alexa and Jordan? A closer look at legendary Cowboys QB's family

Troy Aikman is a Dallas Cowboys legend, with the iconic quarterback being a crucial part of Jerry Jones' side's dynasty of the 1990s. Aikman is a legend of the Gridiron and a doting father as well. He has two daughters with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey, a reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.

His daughters with Rhonda Worthey are Jordan Ashley Aikman and Alexa Marie Aikman. In this piece, we will shine the light on Troy Aikman's daughters and check out what they're doing these days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Troy Aikman's daughter, Jordan Ashley Aikman?

Jordan Ashley Aikman is the older Aikman daughter and is currently a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America.

Ashley was born on August 24, 2001, in Dallas, Texas.

Jordan is currently studying Strategic Communications at Washington and Lee University, where she was accepted in December 2019. She graduated from The Episcopal School of Dallas in July 2020.

She worked at Kappa Kappa Gamma for one year as Public Relations Chair and was recently promoted to Vice President of Operations. She was also the charity advisory and events intern at SportFive for seven months.

Jordan is the co-founder and former marketing director of the W&L Fintech Club and later served as a seasonal Enrichment teacher at Little Scholars for two months.

Furthermore, she co-founded Teens United at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and worked there for three years during high school. She is currently perfecting her skills, as she looks set to take the real world by storm once she's done with her studies.

Who is Troy Aikman's daughter, Alexa Marie Aikman?

Alexa Marie Aikman is Jordan Ashley Aikman's younger sister. Alexa was born on July 30, 2002, in Dallas, Texas, and she shares that penchant for adventure with her big sister. She enrolled at Southern Methodist University in December 2020 and graduated from The Episcopal School of Dallas in 2021.

Furthermore, she is an avid cyclist who loves fishing in her spare time. She is super close to her mom and dad and is currently giving her dad all the support he needs in his new marriage to Catherine Mooty.

Troy Aikman's professional football legacy

Troy Aikman is arguably the greatest quarterback in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones' favorite player played the shot caller position for the Cowboys from 1989 to 2000.

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys selected Aikman in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft, and the rest is history. He was nominated for six Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys during his 12-year career.

Aikman was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He also won MVP honors for Super Bowl XXVII, the Cowboys' first Super Bowl win in over a decade. He is widely regarded as one of the finest QBs of his generation.

Poll : 0 votes