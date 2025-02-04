Who is the underdog at Super Bowl 59? Exploring Eagles vs Chiefs odds

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the best teams in the NFL this season. The Chiefs came out of a stacked AFC while the Eagles breezed through that NFC side of the bracket.

Both teams are stacked with All-Pro caliber talent and veterans with playoff experience. Hence, Super Bowl 59 won't be a cakewalk for either franchise. It's a game that could come down to the finest of margins.

With that in mind, let's examine the odds leading up to the biggest game in American football.

Who is the underdog at Super Bowl 59?

The Eagles are the underdogs ahead of Super Bowl 59, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

The Chiefs are -1.5 favorites versus the Eagles across the spread. Plus, the money line sits at Chiefs (-130) and Eagles (+110), with the over/under at 49.

It's important to note that the Eagles were favorites to win the last time these teams met in the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl 57, the Eagles were 1.5 favorites versus Patrick Mahomes & Co. That didn't matter, as the Chiefs won by a 38-35 scoreline at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How can the Chiefs and Eagles win Super Bowl 59?

The Chiefs enter the big game fresh off statement wins over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. They won both games by keeping their opponents to below 30 points and doing just enough on offense to snag the win.

The Chiefs can win Super Bowl 59 by adopting and perfecting that approach against the Eagles. Their defense must be on red alert from the edge rushers to the linebackers and cornerbacks. If the Chiefs can keep the Eagles below 30 points in the big game, they'll likely take the win.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ended the regular season with a 14-3 record and have dominated every team they've faced in the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders were handily beaten in consecutive games this postseason.

To beat the Chiefs, the Eagles must protect Saquon Barkley and let him cook. The Eagles have lost just one game when Barkley has rushed over 100 yards. His threat on the ground and Jalen Hurts's chemistry with receivers such as DeVonta Smith and A. J. Brown should be enough to dispatch the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

