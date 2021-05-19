Kansas City Chiefs: 53-man roster prediction following the 2021 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have made two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. This past season's trip didn't go as planned as the Chiefs fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs went into the offseason looking to build their offensive line. They have a franchise quarterback, they just need to protect him. Unfortunately due to injuries, that line wasn't there down the stretch. Other than the offensive line, many of the 202 starters will make the 53-man roster again in 2021 with a few rookies and free agents.

Who is going to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster?

Here's a prediction on the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster to start the 2021 season:

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne will most likely be the only quarterbacks that the Chiefs will carry on the active roster. It was a move the Chiefs made in 2020 and Henne showed he could be a solid backup when Mahomes was injured.

Running backs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams will be the locks and it seems that Jerick McKinnon will be the third back on the roster as long as he stays healthy.

Wide Receivers: There are six receivers who will make the 53-man roster and this could change after training camp. Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, DeMarcus Robinson, Cornell Powell, Antonio Callaway, Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp are the contenders.

Tight Ends: Travis Kelce is always first on the depth chart and the Chiefs have rookie Noah Gray, who will be the future at the position. Blake Bell is a solid backup as well and plays well into a two tight end play option.

Offensive Line: This is where the Chiefs will have their biggest change since 2020. The Chiefs have signed Kyle Long, who came out of retirement this offseason and will start at right guard. The Chiefs traded for Orlando Brown, Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens and he will take over left guard duties. At center, rookie Creed Humphrey, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the second-round, and Austin Blythe is also an option at center. Left guard Joe Thuney will return on the o-line and Martinas Rankin, Trey Smith and Mike Remmers will round out the line.

Defense

Defensive Tackles: The Chiefs usually carry four defensive tackles in Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Jarran Reed and Tershawn Wharton. Khalen Saunders may end up being the odd man out unless something big happens in training camp.

Defensive Ends: Franck Clark, Taco Charlton, Michael Danna, Joshua Kaindoh and Tim Ward are the options at defensive end. Ward may be the one that gets put on the practice squad.

Linebackers: Anthony Hitchens, Willie Gay Jr., Ben Niemann and rookie Nick Bolton should be the starting options. Dorian O'Daniel hasn't done much in production his last few seasons and Hamalei Correa could make a move to defensive end.

Cornerbacks: The Chiefs added DeAndre Baker this offseason and just traded for Mike Hughes this week. Along with L'Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton, this cornerback core is one of the Chiefs' strongest assets.

The #Vikings have traded CB Mike Hughes and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.



📰: https://t.co/2GLeqYn04q pic.twitter.com/TfzP0GhXXi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2021

Safeties: The Honey Badger Tyrann Mathieu leads this squad which includes Juan Thornhill, Daniel Sorenson, Will Parks and Armani Watts.