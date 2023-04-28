Who will be next QB taken in the NFL Draft? Will Levis, Hendon Hooker left hanging after dramatic Day 1

Thursday night's NFL draft saw many surprises, such as Will Levis not being selected in the first round.

The Kentucky QB was projected to be a first-round pick, but after sitting in the green room all night, he didn't hear his name being called.

Levis' odds of going first overall even skyrocked this past week from +4000 to +400. He and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker are expected to be the next two quarterbacks taken in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Levis is likely to be selected before Hooker as there have been reports of teams looking to trade up with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first pick of tonight's second round. The belief is that teams are bidding to trade up to select Levis. Some believe Levis slipped out of the first round because of a toe injury that limited him last season.

Some teams that could trade up include the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



QB Will Levis is believed to be the target. Report: Teams have already called the #Steelers about trading up into the 32nd pick, which is the top pick of the 2nd round, per @TomPelissero QB Will Levis is believed to be the target. Report: Teams have already called the #Steelers about trading up into the 32nd pick, which is the top pick of the 2nd round, per @TomPelisseroQB Will Levis is believed to be the target. https://t.co/3zymiigY4x

Like Levis, Hooker was projected by some to be a first-round pick. The star QB from Tennessee played lights out the past two seasons, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 58 touchdowns.

However, during Tennessee's second-to-last game last season versus South Carolina, Hooker tore his ACL. This likely lowered his draft stock as he likely wouldn't be healthy enough to start the season.

There were, however, three quarterbacks taken in the first round. Bryce Young was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers. The Houston Texans made somewhat of a surprise at pick No. 2 by selecting C.J. Stroud after there were rumors that they were likely to pass up on a QB.

Anthony Richardson was taken fourth-overall by the Indianapolis Colts, and no other QBs were selected after him.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Bryce Young

CJ Stroud

Anthony Richardson



The first three quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft Bryce YoungCJ StroudAnthony RichardsonThe first three quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft 1️⃣ Bryce Young2️⃣ CJ Stroud4️⃣ Anthony RichardsonThe first three quarterbacks taken in the NFL Draft 🔥 https://t.co/cgl7d1Smdp

Who will have the better NFL career, Will Levis or Hendon Hooker?

Will Levis during Kentucky v Georgia

Will Levis and Hendon Hooker are set to get drafted tonight. Both are regarded as top-five quarterbacks in this year's draft.

Depending on where each of them gets drafted and what system they will be in, it will be interesting to see who has a longer and more successful career.

They are the two best QB prospects available and could have easily gone in the first round last night. With teams looking to trade up with the Steelers for the 32nd overall pick, you can expect both QBs to come off the board quickly.

The draft will continue tonight and will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET during Rounds 2 and 3. Round 4 through 7 will conlude on Saturday.

Who do you think will have the better NFL career between Hendon Hooker and Will Levis?

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes