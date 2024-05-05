Who won UFL 2024 games last night? Full box scores for Showboats vs. Stallions, Battlehawks vs. Roughnecks

The UFL is in its sixth week, and we've seen some stellar performances in the spring football league. The United Football League is a merger between the XFL and USFL, with eight teams vying for the championship.

In this article, we explore what happened in the first two games of Week 6.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who won last night's UFL Games?

The Birmingham Stallions and St. Louis Battlehawks were the winners in last night's games. Here's how they did it:

Memphis Showboats 21-39 Birmingham Stallions









1st Q



2nd Q



3rd Q



4th Q



Final



Showboats



6



3



0



12



21



Stallions



0



22



9



8



39



The Birmingham Stallions made the trip to the Memphis Showboats and came away with the win, ensuring that the Stallions have qualified for the UFL season, keeping their three-peat hopes alive.

The game was largely decided by Birmingham Stallions' Adrian Martinez, who became the first quarterback this season to complete four touchdown passes in a game. The loss improves the Stallions' record to 5-0 while dropping the Showboats to 1-5.

The Birmingham Stallions will now focus their attention on consolidating their place in the USFL Conference to get a favourable matchup in the first round of the UFL playoffs. Meanwhile, the Showboats must regroup and figure out a way to salvage their season, as it's not looking great for the USFL Conference-based franchise.

Expand Tweet

St. Louis Battlehawks 22-8 Houston Roughnecks









1st Q



2nd Q



3rd Q



4th Q



Final



Battlehawks



0



14



0



8



22



Roughnecks



0



0



0



8



8



The Houston Roughnecks came into this game knowing that it would be an uphill task to beat a rampant St. Louis Battlehawks team. Hence, it isn't too big of a surprise that the Battlehawks beat the Roughnecks by a hefty differential.

The Battlehawks were led by Hakeem Butler's 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns as he torched the Roughnecks secondary. This win gives the Battlehawks an impressive 5-1 record, while the Roughnecks drop to 1-5 and remain languishing at the bottom of the USFL Conference.

The Battlehawks have been dominant in UFL 2024 and look poised to make the postseason in the United Football League. The win against the Roughnecks will do wonders for their confidence heading into the home stretch of the regular season.