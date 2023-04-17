Why did Brittany Mahomes quit soccer career? Patrick Mahomes' wife opens up on big decision

Brittany Mahomes is not just the wife of NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

She's also a certified personal trainer, entrepreneur, and former collegiate soccer player. During a Q&A session held on her Instagram stories, Brittany was asked by a fan why she didn't continue her soccer career.

She responded by stating that she was ready to turn to the next chapter of her life with the Chiefs quarterback:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was ready to move and start my life with Patrick in one place."

Mahomes attended The University of Texas at Tyler, playing for four years with the Patriots. She was one of the best players in the school's history, finishing with 78 career points, the second most in school history. Her 31 goals are also the second most in school history. In all, Brittany Mahomes had 111 shots on goal and 10 game-winning goals.

In her senior season, she was named to the 2016 NSCAA All-West Region team. Brittany also helped the program make the ASC (American Southwest Conference) Championship game in three out of her four seasons. She was a major part of the school getting a berth in the NCAA Division III Championship.

She signed with the Icelandic soccer team UMF Afturelding/Fram following her time in college. However, she was there for just one season before choosing to return to America. While in Iceland, Mahomes won a championship trophy.

Brittany Mahomes and her life with Patrick Mahomes

She and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback have been together since high school, getting engaged in September 2020. Almost two years later, she and Patrick Mahomes got married in Hawaii last March. They have a daughter, Sterling Skye, and a son, Bronze.

Brittany with Patrick, Sterling, and Bronze during Easter this year. Credit: @brittanylynne (IG)

Brittany Mahomes has shared many moments of her husband's NFL career, celebrating two Super Bowl wins with him.

Brittany with Patrick after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 (l) and Super Bowl 57 (r). Credit: @brittanylynne (IG)

We will see if they can celebrate another one at the end of the 2023 season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes