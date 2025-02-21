Why was Chris Kluwe arrested? More details after former Vikings punter was taken into custody

Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was arrested on February 18 at a city council meeting in California. Kluwe retired from the NFL in 2013, after spending eight years with the Vikings, playing between 2005 and 2012.

Why was Chris Kluwe arrested?

According to NBC News, Chris Kluwe was arrested over an anti-Trump protest at a city council meeting. Kluwe was taken put in custody on Tuesday night following an appearance at a Huntington Beach City Council meeting. The report states that the former Vikings punter labeled President Donald Trump and his "Make America Great Again" supporters a fascist movement.

Following an impassioned speech at the event, Kluwe took a few steps toward council members before police officers intercepted him and arrested him. Kluwe did not resist arrest and was removed from the chamber. Kluwe has since been released from custody, and he stated that his decision to protest cost him four hours behind bars.

Chris Kluwe discussed the arrest on Thursday, via USA Today:

“I am prepared to go to jail again but I do think it’s that serious. And I’m unwilling to ask someone to do something that I’m unwilling to do myself.’

“It’s important (those) who have privilege and power like I do to be out there on the front lines helping support those who are being oppressed,’’ he continued. “Because we cannot expect the people being oppressed to do all the work. It’s on all of our shoulders to do that work. And I hope other people are brave enough and willing enough to do this.’’

How did Chris Kluwe perform in his football career?

The UCLA Bruins recruited Chris Kluwe after an impressive high school career at Los Alamitos High School in California. It took Kluwe two years to become a starter for the Bruins, but when he got the job he never looked back.

Kluwe became one of the best punters in the Pac-10 Conference while playing for the Bruins. He earned Second-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2024 and was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award in his senior season.

Despite his performances in college, Kluwe went undrafted in 2005, which is not hugely unusual for punters. He joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent before being picked up by the Minnesota Vikings via the waiver wire.

Kluwe was the Vikings' undisputed starting punter for eight seasons and holds numerous franchise records from his tenure, in which the team had three playoff berths. He joined the Oakland Raiders for the 2013 NFL season but never played a game for the franchise.

