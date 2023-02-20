Why Did Colin Kaepernick Kneel? Understanding the NFL Player's Protest against Racial Injustice

On September 1, 2016, Colin Kaepernick knelt before an NFL game in protest against racial injustice in the United States of America. That day will be enshrined in black history, as it heralded a much-needed change in a previously radio-silent NFL.

Kaepernick's protest was not the first of its kind in the US, but never before had a player taken such a risk in the extra-censored league that is the NFL. So, almost seven years later, the question remains, why did Colin Kaepernick kneel?

James Tate @JamesTate121



No matter how much Republicans want to erase it.



#BlackHistoryMonth This Super Bowl Sunday, lets remember why Colin Kaepernick took a knee.No matter how much Republicans want to erase it. This Super Bowl Sunday, lets remember why Colin Kaepernick took a knee. No matter how much Republicans want to erase it. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/hVhGwnjH6n

Why Did Colin Kaepernick Kneel?

Colin Kaepernick knelt so the modern civil rights movement could run, and the $126 million San Francisco 49ers QB decided to risk it all for a worthy cause. In 2016, USA was ravaged by numerous cases of racial injustice.

The player did not mince words regarding his protests, and stated:

"It is to protest the injustices that are happening here, the oppression that is happening in America”.

Before Colin Kaepernick kneeled, there was no true form of protest in the National Football League. Of course, a couple of players made symbolic gestures that signified their dissatisfaction with the state of the country, but none on Kaepernick's magnitude.

We should remember that he was a Super Bowl starting QB and the likely future cornerstone of the 49ers before he began protesting.

ACLU @ACLU Some say football is no place for politics. They’re wrong.



Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest unrelenting police violence against Black communities and was blacklisted because of it. Protesting athletes deserve better.



To the players kneeling this season — we’re with you. Some say football is no place for politics. They’re wrong.Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest unrelenting police violence against Black communities and was blacklisted because of it. Protesting athletes deserve better.To the players kneeling this season — we’re with you. https://t.co/t4ghjsSk17

What impact did Colin Kaepernick's Kneel have against racial injustice?

In the immediate aftermath of Colin Kaepernick's Kneel, other National Football League players began kneeling and/or raising a fist as a sign of protest. As such, this caused a ripple effect throughout the NFL, American sports, and the entire nation.

It finally became clear to the stakeholders that this wasn't an issue that could be trivialized and that the fight against racial injustice was finally national. As we know, the NFL is one of the most watched leagues in North America, so before long, regular citizens joined the protests.

These protests weren't pleasing to the then-president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as he never minced words on his displeasure. Kaepernick's kneeling helped the fight against racial injustice move forward, even though it likely cost him a spot in the NFL.

Since January 1, 2017, the player has not played a single snap in the league, even though he has remained in great shape during his enforced layoff.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports The only QBs to rush for 150 yards in a game in the Super Bowl era, you ask?



Michael Vick

Colin Kaepernick

LAMAR JACKSON The only QBs to rush for 150 yards in a game in the Super Bowl era, you ask?Michael VickColin KaepernickLAMAR JACKSON https://t.co/J6ynuTiRFU

Was Colin Kaepernick a good NFL Player?

Yes, Colin Kaepernick was a solid NFL player, and was once one of the best dual-threat QBs in the entire league. He was known for being an amazing athlete and a more than competent enough passer.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted him in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he took his spot behind Alex Smith on the depth chart. However, all he needed was a season on the bench to usurp starter Alex Smith from the San Francisco QB1 role.

He performed admirably as a starter for the 49ers, with the highlight of his NFL career being a Super Bowl XLVII appearance in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers might have lost, but Kaepernick gave a stellar account of himself with 302 yards passing performance.

The rest of his NFL career was filled with ups and downs as he struggled to stay healthy for his last few seasons. Furthermore, his protests against racial injustice allegedly contributed to him being ousted from the NFL in 2016.

Overall, Kaepernick was a solid NFL quarterback who could have had a longer and more iconic footballing career had it not been for some factors beyond his control.

He finished his NFL career with 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in 69 games. He also added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Poll : 0 votes