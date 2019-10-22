Why Dwayne Haskins should start for Washington Redskins in Week 8

Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Redskins, sitting at 1-6 after an unfortunate loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, have a short week ahead of them. They face the Minnesota Vikings away on Thursday in a prime time game, against the Minnesota Vikings who are led by their former quarterback Kirk Cousins.

As things stand, it is going to be another losing season for Washington after all that has happened this season. From firing their head coach, to a holdout by one of the teams' top players, to quarterback issues and controversies, the Redskins at this point have nothing to lose other than a high draft pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. But now is the time to put their rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in.

Redskins head coach Bill Callahan had previously stated that Haskins is not ready yet to be a starter but will start later down the road. It wasn't specified when, but Haskins has been taking first-team reps due to minor injuries to quarterback Case Keenum. Although he did start on Sunday's game, Keenum did not perform well. Quarterback Colt McCoy has not done well either and it comes to show that their only chance of being successful and developing Haskins is to start him until the end of the season.

As it is, Haskins has a chip on his shoulder and wants to prove to everyone what he can do. Rookies are called rookies for a reason because they will make mistakes, but they will also strive. The game of football isn't that simple to learn in the first place. At the same time, we have seen countless rookies around the league thrive this year and Haskins is no different.

Most are saying Haskins is not ready simply because he did not perform well against the New York Giants where the Redskins lost, which is not right. Haskins was thrown out there, not prepared, hadn't taken first-team reps, and was possibly not going to be active for that game.

The time is now for the Redskins to see if Haskins is their franchise QB.