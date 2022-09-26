Joe Montana, Not Tom Brady takes the crown for most clutch NFL QB of all-time

Tom Brady versus Joe Montana? Tom Brady proclaimed the GOAT by many, elevates his game to an otherworldly level in clutch situations. But Montana's underlying situational statistics and playoff performances lurk in the shadows of Brady's spotlight. In fact, a deep dive into the numbers favors the 49er legend. It's time to revive those forgotten stats and attributes that explain why Joe Montana is the best quarterback to guide a team to the Super Bowl.

Joe Montana's career playoff passer rating

Montana looks on from the 49ers sidelines

As great as Tom Brady's 90.4-lifetime playoff passer rating is, Joe Montana's was considerably greater. In 23 career playoff games, Montana had an astounding 95.6.

This is especially impressive when you consider that only one 49er player only broke the 1,000-yard reception barrier in his first four seasons. Contrary to popular belief, "Joe Cool" didn't always have Jerry Rice to throw to in the big games. Despite this, he almost single-handedly willed his team to two Super Bowl wins in those four seasons, from 1981-84.

The QB position, much like the passer rating, is more than just numbers through the air. This tells you who the most efficient quarterback is in all situations, and Joe Montana was just that -- the best.

A balanced attack

49ers Jordan Mason rushes in the 2nd half of a preseason game.

With Brady, you know you're getting attacked in the air, but Montana's all-around play-calling kept his defenses constantly on their toes. That's why total yards and averages don't paint an accurate comparison with those factors in mind.

"Don't judge a quarterback solely by his passing numbers."- Josh Fitzpatrick

This stat alone tells you Montana utilized the ground game more frequently than Tom Brady for a more balanced attack, thus inflating his passing numbers.

His mid-game adjustments and intangibles are a large reason why he is highly regarded as the best second-half quarterback by many. Joe may not have been prolific on the ground himself, but he utilized every tool afforded in the air and on the ground for a dual-pronged attack.

Montana's Super Bowl resume

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

Joe Cool cruised his way to an undefeated 4-0 record in Super Bowl appearances, putting up. 4-0 record in Super Bowl games, winning the MVP in three of those four games. While Tom Brady has six Super Bowl wins, it took 10 games for him to gain two more Super Bowls than Montana's perfect benchmark.

To put a cherry on top of that undefeated resume, the 49er legend orchestrated two fourth-quarter comebacks in his four Super Bowl victories. When the game was on the line, Montana was in a world of his own.

Joe Montana vs Tom Brady: A tale of two eras

Tom Brady makes a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game

It's always difficult to compare players from separate eras, especially when it comes to the new rules of the modern day. However, the fact that the QB-friendly rules of the modern age didn't exist in the Montana era adds another arrow to the 49er legend's quiver. That, among other factors, gives Tom Brady a handicap that quarterbacks in previous eras did not have.

The road to Super Bowl supremacy was more rigorous in a more physical era. Even under those circumstances, Joe Montana's playoff numbers and third down numbers under pressure exceed far beyond the presumed GOAT's.

