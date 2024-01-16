Why do NFL fans troll 'Cry Eagles Cry'? Philadelphia's moniker's history explored

The Philadelphia Eagles crashed out of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs on Monday night following their 32-9 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. Nick Sirianni's team struggled in both offense and defense, and fans on social media didn't waste any time in mocking the Eagles' downfall.

The internet was flooded with "Cry Eagles Cry" posts. The phrase has been hilariously modified by rival fans to mock Philadelphia's "Fly, Eagles Fly" moniker.

Notably, "Fly, Eagles, Fly", originally known as the "The Eagles' Victory Song," is referred to as the fight song of the Philadelphia-based franchise. The melody is famously played after the Eagles score a touchdown at their home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field.

The iconic song was created by Charles Borrelli and Roger Courtland in the 1950s. It's also heard during pre-game festivities before the national anthem.

However, over the years, rival fans have used a modified version of the tune to mock the Eagles. It's safe to say that Philly fans will be seeing a lot of "Cry Eagles Cry" posts on social media after the defeat against the Buccaneers.

The Eagles were tipped as favorites heading into the Wild Card round. However, they failed to deliver, while Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles got his tactics spot on.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 25 of his 35 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. It was the only touchdown the visitors scored at the Raymond James Stadium.

Meanwhile, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns on 22 passes to lead Tampa Bay into the Divisional Round. The Buccaneers will now face the Detroit Lions in the next round of the postseason.

When was the last time the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl?

Nick Foles led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl title in 2018

The Eagles won their only Super Bowl in 2018 when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the big game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Overall, the Eagles have made four appearances in the Super Bowl. They made it to the finale in 2023 as well but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.