Why does NFL not have full-time officials? Exploring reasons behind league’s decision amid recent outrage towards refs

The NFL is a billion-dollar industry; its employees are some of the most scrutinized in professional American sports. Hence, a casual fan would expect that NFL officials are employed full-time, but unfortunately, that would be a wrong assumption.

The league doesn't have full-time officials, in one of the league's oldest practices dating back to the league's earliest days, when there were 14-game seasons.

Why does NFL not have full-time officials in 2023?

Under the current contract between the NFL and Referee's Association, officials are allowed to have primary jobs aside from their roles in the league. Popular examples include Ed Hochuli and Clete Blakeman, who are attorneys, and Gene Steratore, who runs a sanitary supply company and officiates college football games.

Only line judge Carl Johnson, the former vice president of officiating, is listed as a full-time league employee.

During the week, officials live in different parts of the USA and are connected digitally via tablets. They are furnished with evaluations from their previous game and necessary materials to prepare them for subsequent fixtures. They must also attend off-season training sessions and an annual summer convention in Dallas, Texas.

How much do NFL officials get paid?

Unlike the superstars they officiate, officials get paid significantly more modest sums to do their jobs. According to The Sporting News, a league official earns an average salary of $205,000 for the season(based on 2019 data).

This slightly jumps from the $150,000 figure reported two years ago. While the price has increased, officials are putting their hopes high that there will be a significant jump once the next referee-related CBA is up for renewal.

The existing deal runs till May 31, 2026, so the league's officials appear locked into their current agreement for the foreseeable future. Kindly note that the above figure is a mere estimate, and there are chances that some officials earn significantly higher or less depending on an array of factors.

How many referees are in the NFL?

League referees are the heads of crews that officiate in games, and there are currently 17 referees and their corresponding crews in today's league. It's also important to note that the referees and each crew's leaders all have other jobs.

Notable examples of officials holding down other jobs are Brad Allen, a ten-year veteran ref and the CEO of a non-profit organization. Carl Cheffers has been an accredited referee for 16 seasons and is a sales manager. Tray Blake is in his second season as a referee and is a software quality assurance manager off-the-field. So many other referees have profitable day-to-day jobs pending when the league makes them full-time officials (if that ever happens).

