Why are NFL teams getting fined? OTA rules explained

Teams in the NFL have to adhere to strict offseason guidelines as they ramp up preparations for the season. There are designated dates and times for when NFL players are allowed to be on the training facility premises and what they are allowed to do during each phase of the offseason training and workout process.

Teams who flout the protocols set by the NFL and the CBA are handed fines, some of which are also extended to head coaches. Teams can also be subjected to suspension of activities for the following offseason if certain rules are violated.

NFL is fining San Francisco, Jacksonville and Dallas for OTA violations, per source. https://t.co/vzFpJTNEQh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

OTA rules explained in brief

These are the rules of NFL OTAs (Organized Team Activities) as stated on the NFLPA's (National Football League Players Association) official website.

Phases:

There are three phases of offseason workouts before mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Phase One:

Phase one consists of two weeks of conditioning and workouts. These workouts are to include only the strength and conditioning coaches and can be conducted for a maximum of four hours a day. The sessions are limited to 90 minutes on the field, while the rest are to be conducted in the weight room and other indoor training rooms.

Phase Two:

Phase two consists of three weeks of on-field workouts where all coaches will be allowed to be present. No helmets or pads and no "one-on-one" drills are allowed during phase two workouts.

Phase Three:

Phase three is where the work begins. This is the "OTA" phase of offseason workouts where the majority of NFL players participate. OTAs are four weeks long and feature just three days of workouts each week.

Three of those weeks are for OTA practice and teams can't have more than three practices per week the first two weeks of this phase. Players are allowed to wear helmets as well as knee and shoulder pads. Each NFL team has three full weeks of OTAs and a fourth week for mandatory minicamp.

Under these rules, NFL teams can be fined for violations. For instance, if there are contact drills between the offense and defense and full pads are worn for practices, a fine will be levied by the league. Teams can also be fined for extended hours of practice beyond the stipulated hours.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys were all fined this offseason for activities that violated the offseason rules. The teams and head coaches were all fined and they will all lose OTA practices in 2022.

49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000.



Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000.



Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000.



Per sources. https://t.co/MVnrPAWmD2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

