NFL OTAs 2021: Schedule, location and dates for all 32 teams

Each year after the NFL Rookie Mini Camp, every team hosts OTAs (Organized Team Activities). These OTAs being voluntary, this NFL season some players have opted not to attend the same due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some veteran players don't participate in OTAs because of the risk of injury.

Nevertheless, OTAs give teams a chance to work in a more casual setting compared to the strict schedule and demands of mandatory mini-camps and training camps. They also present additional opportunities for rookies to learn the playbook and schemes of the offense or defense.

Most NFL teams are currently participating in OTAs, which will take place on multiple days.

NFL 2021: OTA Dates, Locations and Schedule:

Arizona Cardinals: June 2-4 and June 7-10

Atlanta Falcons: June 2-4 and June 14-17

Baltimore Ravens: June 2-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

Buffalo Bills: June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

Carolina Panthers: June 1-3 and June 7-10

Chicago Bears: June 1-3 and June 7-10

Cincinnati Bengals: June 1-3 and June 7-10

Cleveland Browns: June 1-3 and June 7-10

Dallas Cowboys: June 1 and June 3-4

Denver Broncos: June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

Detroit Lions: June 2-4 and June 14-17

Green Bay Packers: June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10

Houston Texans: June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

Indianapolis Colts: June 2-4 and June 7-10

Jacksonville Jaguars: June 1, June 3-4 and June 7-10

Kansas City Chiefs: June 1-3 and June 8-11

Las Vegas Raiders: June 1-3 and June 7-10

Los Angeles Chargers: June 2-4, June 7-8 and June 10

Los Angeles Rams: June 1-3 and June 7-10

Miami Dolphins: June 1-3, June 7-8 and June 10

Minnesota Vikings: June 1-3 and June 8-11

New England patriots: June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

New Orleans Saints: June 1-3 and June 7-10

New York Giants: June 2-4 and June 14-15

New York Jets: June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8 and June 10-11

Philadelphia Eagles: June 2-4 and June 14-17

Pittsburgh Steelers: June 1-3 and June 7-10

San Francisco 49ers: June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8 and June 10

Seattle Seahawks: June 1, June 3-4 and June 7-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: June 1-3 and June 14-17

Tennessee Titans: June 1, June 3-4 and June 7-10

Washington Football Team: June 1-3 and June 8-10

Where do OTAs take place?

NFL OTAs take place at each team's training facilities. Unlike the official NFL Training Camp, these can take place at alternate locations too.

What happens in OTA?

The OTA schedule of teams consists of on-field and off-field work and practice. The onfield practices are not longer than two hours. The entire day, which usually includes practice, classroom/video study and team meetings, can't be longer than six hours.

This season, each team is allowed to choose whether they would like their meetings in-person or virtually. The OTAs are completely voluntary, although some players have contract bonuses if they attend.

