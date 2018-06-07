Ravens lose final two OTAs, face fines for violating NFL rules

The Baltimore Ravens will forfeit their final two OTA days, which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Omnisport NEWS News 07 Jun 2018, 09:13 IST 10 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are facing some penalties from the NFL after violating the league's collective bargaining agreement regarding the offseason workout rule.

Baltimore will forfeit their final two organised team activity (OTAs) days, which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

In addition, the Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh have been fined.

According to reports, Harbaugh has been fined $50,000, while owner Steve Bisciotti was fined $100,000.

Ravens statements regarding the NFL ruling: pic.twitter.com/ia0XP5V4Qs

— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 6, 2018

<script></script>

The Ravens released a statement shortly after the league announced the infraction, saying, "We have done everything within our power and ability to practice within the rules."

"We take very seriously reading, understanding, abiding by and playing by the rules. Our coaches, staff and players have worked extremely hard to run the offseason program according to all the Collective Bargaining Agreement rules. Our team has been singled out for pass coverage contact during the early part of OTAs," Harbaugh said in a statement.

"Even with consistent and repeated teaching, these rules pose considerable adjustments for the young players. We have tried very hard to eliminated contact in pass coverage during OTAs, even so far as to pull players out of practice who struggle with the adjustments," Harbaugh added. "We will continue to focus on preparing, teaching and practicing the right way."

The Ravens have been penalised in the past for similar infractions. Baltimore lost three OTA days in 2016 and Harbaugh was fined $500,000.