The 2021 NFL season has given the Las Vegas Raiders a season they'll never forget. They started the season 3-0 and looked like one of the best teams in the league.

Then, former head coach Jon Gruden's emails were leaked, which forced his resignation.

But since Rich Bisaccia took over, the Raiders are 2-0. They've rebounded from the two-game losing streak that came before Gruden resigned, as well as the drama that accompanied it.

As the NFL reaches Week 8 in the calendar, it's time to view the Raiders as the favorites to win their division.

Why the Raiders should win the AFC West

First, we need to discuss just how elite Derek Carr has played this season. Carr has 300 yards of passing in five of seven games. His passing yards aren't coming on check-downs or short completions either.

He's pushed the ball downfield for deep completions as well as any quarterback in the NFL.

Cris Collinsworth @CollinsworthPFF Derek Carr is the only player in the NFL with 5 games of 300+ passing yards.The Raiders are ROLLING. Derek Carr is the only player in the NFL with 5 games of 300+ passing yards.The Raiders are ROLLING.

He now has four legitimate weapons to throw to every week. Henry Ruggs III has improved as a route runner and has resolved his drop issues. Bryan Edwards and Foster Moreau have emerged as great complimentary pieces to Ruggs and Darren Waller.

The offense has been firing on all cylinders despite an inconsistent offensive line. Running back Josh Jacobs has also not been fully healthy this season. But Carr and the Raiders' defense have made up for their shortcomings.

The improvement on defense is a big reason why the Raiders are 5-2. The front seven has been a menace. Maxx Crosby is having his best season and is Pro Football Focus's highest-graded defensive end.

Yannick Nguakoue is also playing some of the best football of his career.

But the biggest growth for the Raiders defense has come in the secondary. Casey Hayward has been one of the steals of the offseason. Nate Hobbs has also been a surprise stud at cornerback.

Their linebackers have been much better at stopping the run, and the defense is a complete unit as a result.

PFF @PFF Most coverage snaps without allowing a TD:☠️ Casey Hayward - 258

☠️ Nate Hobbs - 246 The Raiders have a 🔒⬇️ duo Most coverage snaps without allowing a TD:☠️ Casey Hayward - 258

☠️ Nate Hobbs - 246 The Raiders have a 🔒⬇️ duo https://t.co/gQXKsSTCoq

The rest of the AFC West isn't up to par this year.

The Raiders should win the division because the rest of the division has struggled this year. The Denver Broncos have suffered the most injuries in the division and struggled to score points with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

The Los Angeles Chargers are super talented but haven't been together as a team as long as the Raiders have been. For all their talent, they're a team that's still a year away from contending for the division.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been spiraling this season. Patrick Mahomes and the offense don't make the same big plays that have carried them to division titles in the past.

And their defense is worse than it's ever been in the Mahomes era.

Carr and the Raiders have longstanding chemistry with one another and believe in Bisaccia as their head coach. They have elite talent on both sides of the ball. As long as Carr plays at a top-five level, the Raiders are on the path to a division title.

