  Will Bucky Irving play today? Buccaneers RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Will Bucky Irving play today? Buccaneers RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 05, 2025 12:46 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty
Will Bucky Irving play today? Buccaneers RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Bucky Irving burst onto the scene during his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The versatile running back was a key part of Todd Bowles' offense and helped the side to their fourth consecutive NFC South crown.

The Buccaneers are up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of the ongoing season. Let's examine Irving's availability for the showdown.

Will Bucky Irving play today?

No, Bucky Irving will not play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers RB1 is dealing with a foot injury in the lead-up to the game.

also-read-trending Trending

According to ESPN, Irving will miss the game because of a foot sprain. The report adds that there's concern that he'll also miss next week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Furthermore, the Buccaneers will be without the services of star wide receiver Mike Evans, cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison and safety Christian Izien. Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, Dean has a hip issue, Morrison has a hamstring injury and Izien has a quad issue.

Other notable players on the Bucs' injury report are Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin. However, the above-mentioned four enter the game without injury designations. Bucs' fans will hope that Irving's injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of action for a long period due to his importance to the team's offensive game plan.

How has Bucky Irving performed in 2025?

Bucky Irving has had a slow start to his second year in the league. The Oregon Ducks product is still searching for his first rushing touchdown of the campaign.

Irving has posted a stat line of 71 carries, 237 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. He's added 19 catches, 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games for good measure.

The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season against defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 4. It was a close-fought game that ultimately went to Nick Sirianni's side.

Up next for Todd Bowles' side is a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-1 to start the campaign. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's showdown:

  • Date: Sunday, October 5th
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 4:05 PM EST
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

