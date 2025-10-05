Will Bucky Irving play today? Buccaneers RB's status revealed for Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Bucky Irving burst onto the scene during his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The versatile running back was a key part of Todd Bowles' offense and helped the side to their fourth consecutive NFC South crown.The Buccaneers are up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of the ongoing season. Let's examine Irving's availability for the showdown.Will Bucky Irving play today?No, Bucky Irving will not play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers RB1 is dealing with a foot injury in the lead-up to the game.According to ESPN, Irving will miss the game because of a foot sprain. The report adds that there's concern that he'll also miss next week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.Furthermore, the Buccaneers will be without the services of star wide receiver Mike Evans, cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison and safety Christian Izien. Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, Dean has a hip issue, Morrison has a hamstring injury and Izien has a quad issue.Other notable players on the Bucs' injury report are Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin. However, the above-mentioned four enter the game without injury designations. Bucs' fans will hope that Irving's injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of action for a long period due to his importance to the team's offensive game plan.How has Bucky Irving performed in 2025?Bucky Irving has had a slow start to his second year in the league. The Oregon Ducks product is still searching for his first rushing touchdown of the campaign.Irving has posted a stat line of 71 carries, 237 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. He's added 19 catches, 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games for good measure.The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season against defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 4. It was a close-fought game that ultimately went to Nick Sirianni's side.Up next for Todd Bowles' side is a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 3-1 to start the campaign. Here's what you need to know about Sunday's showdown:Date: Sunday, October 5thLive stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 4:05 PM ESTTV channel: CBSVenue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington