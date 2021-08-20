Will CeeDee Lamb replace Amari Cooper as the Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 receiver this year?

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was a bit of a surprise to some. The Cowboys didn't necessarily need another wide receiver.

That said, it also wasn't a shock because owner Jerry Jones loves drafting powerful, impactful wide receivers, whether his team needs one or not.

For his part, Lamb had an impressive 2020 season, not just because he was a rookie but also because he caught passes from four different quarterbacks due to the injury sustained by starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is still scratching the surface, and he knows it. Lamb to @NFLFilms: “I want a lot more.” Second episode of Hard Knocks airs tonight. pic.twitter.com/qis0y0kO2N — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2021

Lamb played in 15 games, starting 14 last season. He caught 935 yards on 69 receptions and five touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb also had a kick return for a touchdown and 79 rushing yards and one touchdown. Those may be in line with some rookie numbers, but CeeDee Lamb appears primed to take on an even bigger role in the Cowboys' offense in his second year.

Could CeeDee Lamb become the Dallas Cowboys' top dog in 2021?

The answer is simple: YES!

There are a few reasons why CeeDee Lamb could overtake Amari Cooper as the Cowboys' number one wide receiver.

For starters, Lamb has seen all of the action in training camp so far as Cooper rehabs from surgery. His Dallas Cowboys teammates as well as the coaching staff are all impressed by the way he makes a play happen, and the fact that he's always open.

Dak Prescott watching CeeDee Lamb in practice: “That’s an easy guy to throw a go-ball to. … CeeDee just walks underneath them.”



(Video: @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/kXZCbOrsfH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 17, 2021

CeeDee Lamb is still far from a player reaching his full potential, which is great news for the Cowboys. The more experience he gets, the more of an offensive threat he is going to be. By contrast, wide receiver Amari Cooper is entering his seventh NFL season and may have plateaued. Cooper is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but he is operating at max potential.

CeeDee Lamb is a more dynamic wide receiver. He did so at the collegiate level with Oklahoma and he continues to show that with the Cowboys. If Dak Prescott is healthy for an entire season, Lamb will exceed his rookie-season numbers.

Lamb broke the 2006 rookie wide receiver record for the most slot receiving yards with 877 slot receiving yards.

With wide receiver Michael Gallup on a contract year and the possibility of him not returning in 2022, the Cowboys will need another dominant wide receiver to take his place. Having Cooper and Lamb as the receiving duo will keep the Cowboys' offense rolling for seasons to come.

Dallas could soon be crowned CeeDee City.

