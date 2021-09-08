Will Cole Beasley play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has made quite a few headlines this offseason. First, it was his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination and how he wouldn't be getting one. Then it was the protocols that the NFL had set in place for vaccinated players compared to non-vaccinated players and how he felt they were unfair.

Recently, Beasley was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list after being considered a close contact to a staff member who tested positive for the virus. He had to stay away from the team's facility and self-isolate as a precaution. Beasley was also fined last month for not wearing a mask at the Bills' practice facility, something that unvaccinated players are mandated to do at all times.

What is WR Cole Beasley's status for Week 1?

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers this upcoming Sunday to kick off Week 1 of the NFL season. Cole Beasley is listed as a starting wide receiver, along with Stefon Diggs, for the Buffalo Bito start the 2021 NFL season.

Beasley started ten games last season, playing in 15 total games in 2020. Cole Beasley recorded 967 yards and four touchdowns. After the Buffalo Bills lost the AFC title game to the Kansas City Chiefs, Beasley revealed that he played in the postseason with a broken fibula.

Think you can cover Cole Beasley? Think again. Full video at 5pm 😈 pic.twitter.com/TJfkMg0Fz0 — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 7, 2021

Cole Beasley did play in the Buffalo Bills' final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The Bills defeated the Packers 19-0 as quarterback Josh Allen made one of his few appearances in the preseason.

Beasley caught five passes for 52 yards, playing just a short time in the first half of the game. Stefon Diggs didn't play due to a knee injury, so Beasley was essentially taking WR1 targets.

Beasley has been a full participant in Buffalo Bills' practice since returning from the COVID-19/Reserve list. He is expected to continue to be a full participant and be ready for Week 1.

Cole Beasley's production this season will depend on opposing defensive coverage as well as the production from Diggs, who is Allen's number one receiver. Against the Steelers in Week 1, Beasley could have his fair share of targets. Diggs should be in heavy coverage from the Steelers defense and Beasley may be able to lineup in the slot and be a threat downfield for the Bills.

