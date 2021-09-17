Will Eric Bienemy take the USC job? Chiefs OC responds to rumors 

Each season, when NFL teams are looking for new head coaches, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy's name is always in the mix. Bienemy has interviewed for numerous positions around the NFL but has never been hired for any of those positions. Which the Chiefs are selfishly good with because Bienemy has continued to be an excellent offensive coordinator that has helped the Chiefs to two consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter League sources believe Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy will emerge as a head-coaching candidate for USC. Bieniemy is from Southern California and has told confidantes in the past, that USC is one of the only college jobs that might interest him.

So last week, when the University of Southern California fired its head football coach, rumors started to make the rounds on social media. One of those besides Urban Meyer was Eric Bienemy. Would he take the job of coaching the USC football team if offered?

Eric Bienemy responds to rumors about USC coaching job

While speaking to the media about the Kansas City Chiefs' current preparations for the Baltimore Ravens, Eric Bienemy was asked about the USC coaching position. He initially tried to brush off questions, saying that he is focused at the current job he has as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The questions continued as Eric Bienemy then had this to say:

“I think you guys know me better than that. So if USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens. And that’s how I roll, you guys know that,” Bieniemy said. “I am where my feet are, OK? My job is to make sure we’re ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game where we can come out and win the game.”

This isn't the first time that he has taken that stance when asked questions about the future. Bienemy has given a similar answer when speaking about the Chiefs in the postseason as well as other potential coaching positions. Bienemy was adamant that he wasn't interested in talking about another position at this time. But that doesn't mean that he won't be in the future.

It's unlikely that USC would hire a new head coach in the midst of the current season. The university is sure to interview head coaching prospects throughout the season and if given the opportunity, Eric Bienemy, who is from Southern California, will likely interview for the position at some point in the future.

Eric Bienemy has been the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018.

